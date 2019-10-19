The strength of the Cambridge secondary will be tested in the first round when the fourth-seeded Blue Jays host Palmyra-Eagle and air-raid offense at 7 p.m. Friday in a WIAA Division 6 football game.
The Blue Jays (7-2) were defeated in Level 3 by Racine Lutheran last year. Palmyra-Eagle quarterback Brandon Wilde has led the state in passing yards for the second year in a row. Wilde has a variety of targets, but none stick out like 6-foot-6 Danny Hammond.
Racine Lutheran is the top seed in the eight-team grouping and will host Ozaukee.
Johnson Creek, the school with the smallest enrollment in Division 6, will visit third-seeded Winnebago Lutheran in the first round. The Bluejays were defeated in their final two games of the regular season after opening the year 7-0.
The first loss came to Oshkosh Lourdes, the winner of the Trailways Small. Oshkosh Lourdes is a second-seed in Division 7.
The second loss came on Friday to Almond-Bancroft, which also is a second seed in Division 7.
