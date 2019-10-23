LAKE MILLS — There’s been a lot to cheer about this season for the Lake Mills football team.
The squad won their first conference title since 1988, going undefeated in conference play along the way, and ended the regular season 8-1 and on an eight-game win streak. They clinched the conference title on the same day Campus Field’s 113-year history of hosting L-Cat football was remembered.
The team scores plenty, averaging 41.9 points per game behind a spread offense. They also enjoy one another's success and like being together.
“They don’t get too tight or wound up by pressure,” Lake Mills football coach Dan Ferkovich said. “They like to have fun too, football is fun for them. They are enjoying their time together and practice. They enjoy going out and competing on those Friday nights.”
Adam Moen, a junior quarterback, has completed 63.7 percent of his passes in the regular season. He finished the regular season with 2,557 passing yards and 31 touchdowns through the air against eight interceptions, good for a quarterback rating of 118.0. He’s scored 13 times on the ground, totaling 748 rushing yards with an average yards per rush of 6.1, thanks to his ability to find gaps in the defense and the offensive lines stellar blocking, both in the passing and running games.
Senior receivers Matt Johnson and Hunter Buechel have been busy too. Johnson has 65 catches for 903 yards with nine scores. Buechel has 60 catches for 892 yards with eight touchdowns.
Six players have caught touchdown passes and a seventh, sophomore Michael Stenbroten, has scored on defense.
“They celebrate each other’s touchdowns and cheer for each other on for the accomplishments each guy gets,” Ferkovich said. “They are just out there having a blast. The coaches are having a blast too, having fun each and every day.”
Junior linebacker Charlie Cassady has a team-high 72 tackles and freshman linebacker Ben Buchholtz has made 67 stops. Buechel, who also plays defensive back, has 54 tackles, Stenbroten has 50 tackles and junior outside linebacker Grant Horken has 47 tackles.
Junior defensive lineman Josh Lescohier and junior teammate Tyler Theder are key cogs against the run. Lescohier has four sacks and junior outside linebacker Jaxson Retrum, who is also a pass-catching threat in the slot, has 3.5 sacks.
Lake Mills commences the playoffs on Friday against St. Francis. They will be doing so in a new location, playing at the high school on a newly installed turf surface as a fun season rolls on.
