JEFFERSON — As thrilled as the backfield was to return to the traditional double-wing-T offense at the beginning of the season, it wasn’t as easy as riding a bike.
Through the first five weeks, the Eagles had a 2-3 record and they needed an emotional regroup.
Jefferson closed the season with four consecutive wins and will open the WIAA Division 4 playoffs with a home game against fifth-seeded Lakeside Lutheran at 7 p.m. Friday.
There have been two pieces to the improvement. The first part is that the front half of the Jefferson schedule only played one playoff team in the last four weeks. The second part was the growth of the offensive line.
“We’ve learned to work as a team more efficiently,” said senior right tackle Zach Donley. “Definitely with the line, we’ve come a long way and progressed a lot. We’ve been studying our plays a lot more and becoming proficient with that.”
The running backs have been ready to take advantage of the improvements, too. Jeff Zeh, a 5-foot-6 senior with burst, and Dean Neff, a 5-foot-8 senior bowling ball, agreed that the improvements in the second half were a welcome change.
“I’m kind of surprised that we’ve worked this good together,” Neff said. “At the beginning of the year, we were not there, we were kind of terrible.”
Zeh and Neff were quick to praise their offensive line, and even more quickly acknowledged the value added when they complement each other.
“With Dean on the powers running off tackle, they keep overflowing and overflowing and I hide behind my linemen and then it gets so open for me,” Zeh said. “I’m not one of the big running backs that they’ve had in the past. I just use my speed really, that’s my strong suit. I’m pretty good at finding my space and making a cut.”
The combination of Zeh and Neff has led to Zeh inching closer to Jefferson school records on big chunk of yardage at a time.
Zeh has run the ball for 14.1 yards per carry. Zeh has carried the ball 121 times for 1,704 yards. He broke the single-game record for rushing yards with
The school record for rushing yards in a season was set in 2012 by Zeke Emerick, who carried the ball 215 times for 1,906 yards in 10 games.
Zeh is averaging 189.3 yards per game.
So, a win on Friday would bode well for the speed back.
“I’m not even thinking about it,” said Zeh, though he admitted knowing roughly how many yards he needed for the record. “If we do every play with minimal mistakes, we’ll be fine. We just have to play our game and I think we’ll be fine.”
Neff has been
Doing their jobs starts with communication.
“The line as a whole has been good at incorporating (communication),” . Quincy always reminds us to keep making call-outs. He’ll call out something and the rest of the line makes sure to call things out.”
And communication should lead to naming a new record holder.
