The Jefferson Eagles were pushed down into the WIAA Division 4 football bracket and they will host the Lakeside Lutheran Warriors on Friday, October 25.
The Eagles (6-3) earned the fourth seed in the eight-team grouping and the Warriors (5-4) picked up the fifth seed. Lakeside Lutheran closed out its season with a 23-15 victory over Lodi to claim a playoff spot. Jefferson has won four consecutive games after losing three in a row to drop to 2-3 in the Rock Valley Conference.
Atop the eight-team bracket is Evansville (8-1). The Blue Devils are among the best turnaround stories in the state after having an 0-9 record last season. They will host Walworth Big Foot (4-5) on Friday. Earlier in the season, Evansville earned a 40-14 victory against Big Foot.
Edgerton (8-1) earned the No. 3 seed and will host Mauston (6-3, 6-1 South Central Conference).
River Valley (8-1) is the No. 2 seed in the group and will host Brodhead/Juda (4-5).
