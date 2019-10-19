Two of the top teams in the WIAA Division 4 football field will be on opposite ends of their eight-team grouping.
Lake Mills (8-1) was named the No. 2 seed and will host St. Francis. The L-Cats will turn the lights on at Campus Field at least once more.
Waukesha Catholic Memorial (7-2), the favorite to win the state title in Division 4, will host Obama SCTE.
Elsewhere in the bracket, third-seeded Martin Luther will host University School of Milwaukee and fourth-seeded Kewaskum will host East Troy.
