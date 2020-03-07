MADISON — There were small victories along the way for Cambridge, but none of them made up for a 39-point gap.
La Crosse Aquinas has won the previous two WIAA Division 4 state titles and was runner-up in 2017.
Aquinas flexed its muscle as it earned a 73-34 victory over the Cambridge girls basketball team for a WIAA Division 4 sectional title at Madison Edgewood on Saturday.
Looking back on the game, Cambridge coach Kelly Cunningham pointed out that her team scored first and beat the Aquinas full-court pressure on consecutive possessions to induce a timeout from the irked Aquinas head coach.
"After the game, the girls didn't want to leave the locker room, they just wanted to be together," Cunningham said. "The girls were like, ‘He was so mad.’ That means we were doing good things or things that they don’t typically see."
Aquinas senior guard Lexi Donarski, an Iowa State commit, made five 3-pointers and scored 30 points to lead all scorers. Donarski scored 21 of her points in the first half.
Cambridge's goal defensively was to limit the scoring opportunities for senior Taylor Theusch, who is committed to Minnesota-Mankato and averaging almost 17 points per game in her last six games. Theusch scored 10 points.
While the Blue Jays were able to hold Theusch short of her standard, Macy Donarski was more than capable of stepping in to fill the void. The freshman scored 15 of her 20 points in the first half as Aquinas built a 45-17 lead.
"You always try to take something away and make someone else step up," Cunningham said. "Our goal was to limit (Theusch), we held her well below her average so that was a success in our category, but they’re a really good team. Lexi does a great job of directing, leading and her athleticism. Macy had a really good game. We wanted to make someone else hurt us and Macy stepped up."
Cunningham has credited this senior class for consistently being willing to keep fighting. Senior guard Olivia Williams scored seven of her nine points in the second half. Senior Gracie Korth and Mayah Holzhueter each added nine points.
The Blue Jays finished the season with a 13-13 record after playing a schedule that consisted of three state qualifiers and two games against a Marshall team that lost in the sectional finals.
"We cannot hang our heads on that game against that team," Cunningham said. "We played well considering they’re really good. There were a lot of emotions at the end, but not out of disappointment, just because it was over."
