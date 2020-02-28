CAMBRIDGE — It certainly wasn't a pretty sequence, but a mid-court scramble stuck with Cambridge coach Kelly Cunningham well after the game concluded.
Senior Gracie Korth was in the process of catching a desperate outlet pass when she went into a nest of five Markesan Hornets. The ball bounced around as the Markesan coach tried to call timeout, though no one had possession.
Korth shuffled the ball to senior guard Olivia Williams, who advanced it to senior guard Ashlynn Jarlsberg only to have Jarlsberg get fouled.
Jarlsberg made 1 of 2 free throws and 23.6 seconds later, Cambridge could claim a 34-30 victory against visiting Markesan in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal girls basketball game on Friday night.
The seventh-seeded Hornets (11-13) came in with a game plan to play physical and force the Blue Jays (11-12) to make shots from the outside. Cambridge did not make any 3-pointers. Jarlsberg, the team's top outside threat, missed all three of her long-range shots in the second half.
"Defensively, they just packed it in on us. We struggled with that," Cunningham said. "We needed to do a better job of finding ways to make the defense respect us and cut through. We needed to punch the gaps to make them retract and then shift their defense. If we just pass on the perimeter, we make it easy for them."
Markesan had a 15-12 advantage at halftime and Cambridge opened the half more aggressively scoring the first four points of the half. In a low scoring game, the four-point burst had a bigger significance.
The game opened up a little bit when Markesan was able to find space on the interior to score and draw fouls on Cambridge post Mayah Holzhueter. Hope Sumner posted up to get a bucket to start the 6-0 rally and Gracie Mast made the only 3-pointer of the game to give Markesan a 25-21 lead with 8:11 to go.
But Cambridge didn't fold up when Markesan took the lead.
"We've battled all year," Cunningham said. "Even in games we've lost, we've always fought, we've always battled. Tonight, that's exactly what it took. We did what we had to."
Holzhueter finished with 12 of her 17 points in the second half. She made 7 of her 9 free throws.
"A lot of times we struggle with physical games," Holzhueter said. "We get in our heads, but overall it does give us more energy. The second half was way more physical than the first half. We had way more energy and it gets us in the game."
As Markesan attempted to pack in and prevent entry passes to Holzhueter, a 5-foot-10 sophomore, and as the defense limited space for her to maneuver, she had the presence of mind to flee the low post giving Williams space to drive baseline. Williams finished with nine points; broke a 19-all tie at the 10:44 mark; and tied things back up at 25 with 6:52 to play.
"That's a senior understanding space on the court," said Cunningham of Williams, who was the team MVP and lone all-Capitol South honoree as a junior last year. "Tonight, it wasn't her handling a press or the pressure of bringing the ball up, it was understanding when it was time to attack. We ran another play where she attacked in the middle.
"That's the senior leadership and court awareness from her. It helps to have her out there."
Cambridge will host Waterloo in a WIAA Division 4 regional final on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Pirates defeated Pardeeville, 55-23, in a home game on Friday.
During the regular season, the Blue Jays beat Waterloo by 15 points and 28 points.
CAMBRIDGE 34, MARKESAN 30
Markesan 15 15 — 30
Cambridge 12 22 — 34
Markesan (fg ftm-fta pts) — Whitney 1 1-2 3, Clark 4 2-6 10, Mast 6 0-2 13, Sumner 2 0-2 4. Totals — 13 3-12 30.
Cambridge — Jarlsberg 0 2-4 2, Korth 2 2-2 6, Holzhueter 5 7-9 17, Williams 3 3-7 9. Totals — 10 14-24 34.
3-point goals — M (Mast) 1, C 0. Total fouls — M 17, C 13.
