WHITEWATER — Kacie Carollo was admittedly a little nervous to start the game.
Playoff jitters are expected, but also because the Whitewater junior entered the game four points away from 1,000 career points.
Those nerves got the best of her when she uncharacteristically missed a couple open 3-pointers and free throws to begin the contest.
She eventually hit the 1,000-point mark before the halfway point of the first half and went on to score a game-high 23 points as the Whitewater girls basketball team defeated visiting Big Foot, 47-37, in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game Friday.
“It (1,000 points) was really cool, super special for sure,” said Carollo, who walked over to the Whippet bench to share a quick celebration with her team after she hit the milestone. “My teammates were really happy for me and excited for me so that made it just that more special. I tried to just stay focused, but it was an important moment.”
Carollo scored 16 of her 23 points in the second half to help the Whippets pull away late after a four-point halftime lead.
“It’s super special,” Lippens said. “She’s such a leader on the court. And she’s not selfish — but she still scores. That says a lot about her as a teammate.”
Seventh-seeded Big Foot (8-16) scored the first seven points of the game — which included a pair of 3-pointers from senior Reagan Courier and sophomore Lydia Larson — but Carollo scored her fourth point of the game and her 1000th point of her career with 12 minutes, 15 seconds remaining until half. She gave third-seeded Whitewater (13-10) its first lead of the game at 12-11 with a free throw with just over 11 minutes to play.
Despite not having Carollo down the stretch of the half — she picked up her second foul of the game with 10:51 — the Whippets finished the half up 23-19.
“I thought we had some good momentum. We felt confident in the second half, which is what we needed,” Lippens said.
Carollo scored 12 consecutive points for Whitewater from 15:10 to 10:48 in the second half to give the Whippets a 38-26 lead.
She connected on three 3-pointers during the stretch.
“They help a lot on defense, so when Abby (Grosinske) drove, it got me open to shoot,” Carollo said. “That was the key.”
Grosinske finished with 11 points for Whitewater.
Big Foot was on the verge of cutting the game to two possessions with just over five minutes to play, but Carollo halted a 5-0 Chief run with her 22nd and 23rd points of the game.
“She reads the defense really well,” Lippens said. “She knows when to pop it from outside, knows when to drive.”
Courier ended with a team-high 11 points for Big Foot.
Whitewater will match up with second-seeded Greendale Martin Luther in a WIAA Division 3 regional final Saturday on the road at 7 p.m.
WHITEWATER 47, BIG FOOT 37
Big Foot 19 18 — 37
Whitewater 23 24 — 47
Big Foot (fg ftm-fta pts) — Courier 5 0-0 11, Vandebogert 4 1-2 9, V. Larson 2 0-2 5, L. Larson 2 0-0 5, Tracy 3 0-0 7. Totals — 18 1-6 37.
Whitewater — Grosinske 5 1-2 11, Carollo 8 4-11 23, Laue 5 0-0 10, Zimdars 0 2-2 2, Juoni 0 1-2 1. Totals — 18 8-20 47.
3-point goals — BF 4 (Courier, V Larson, L. Larson, Tracy); W 3 (Carollo 3). Total fouls — BF 19, W 14.
