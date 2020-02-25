JEFFERSON — The energy was sucked out of the Fort Atkinson bench when one of its best players was injured within the first five minutes of the game.
Jefferson built a 16 point lead following the injury and led by as many as 17 points in the second half, but Fort Atkinson didn’t go down easy.
The Jefferson girls basketball team defeated rival Fort Atkinson, 51-40, in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal Tuesday night at Jefferson High School.
“Our girls battled back,” Fort Atkinson head coach Michael Rajsich said. “We were down 18-2. It was probably the worst start we could have had. Anna (Schoenike) got two quick fouls and Tyla (Staude) got injured. But we settled in and found a way to claw back. Really proud of the effort.”
The Blackhawks cut the game down to five points with three minutes remaining, but the Eagles found a way to hang on.
“It was just another battle,” Jefferson head coach Mark Peterson said. “It was two teams that gave everything that they had. Fort really got after it, unfortunately one of their best players got hurt early.”
Fort Atkinson (3-20, 0-14) scored its first points of the game off a pair of free throws from senior Anna Schoenike with 15 minutes, 33 seconds in the first half — but less than a minute later sophomore Tyla Staude suffered her injury.
The Blackhawks struggled on offense without their second-leading scorer (11.9 points per game) and best 3-point shooter on the court.
Fort Atkinson mustered up just two points the first 12 minutes of the game. During that time Jefferson (12-11, 9-9) built up a 18-2 advantage, with freshman Ayianna Johnson leading the way with five points.
Schoenike scored the Blackhawks first field goal of the game with an old-fashioned 3-point play with just over five minutes to play until half.
The basket sparked a 14-6 run for Fort Atkinson to end the first. The Blackhawks trailed 24-16 at the break.
“We did not do well to finish the half,” Peterson said. “We had to be more patient and look for better shots.”
Five points from sophomore Riley Madden gave the Eagles a 29-16 lead less than three minutes into the second half.
Johnson scored six straight points later in the half to give the Eagles their biggest lead of the game at 43-26 with 6:26 to play.
Senior Klaire Trieloff knocked down a 3-pointer with 3:12 to play to cap off a 12-0 Blackhawk run, making it 43-38 Jefferson with just over three minutes to play.
Jefferson took care of the ball well down the stretch and Madden made four straight free throws the final minute of the game to ice it.
Madden and Johnson tied for team highs with 15 points each.
“That’s part of this team growing up,” Peterson said. “AJ (Johnson) had 15 points and she worked her butt off. Riley hit some key shots down the stretch and hit a couple big free throws.
“It was a full team effort on the court tonight.”
Sophomore Taylor Marquart and Schoenike finished with 13 points each for Fort Atkinson.
Up next for Jefferson is a regional semifinal at Elkhorn Friday at 7 p.m.
JEFFERSON 51, FORT ATKINSON 40
Fort Atkinson 16 24 — 40
Jefferson 24 27 — 51
Fort Atkinson (fg ftm-fta pts) — Christiansen 0 2-2 2, Kammer 1 0-1 3, Marquart 5 1-4 13, Trieloff 3 0-0 9, Schoenike 2 9-11 13. Totals — 11 12-18 40.
Jefferson — Madden 4 4-4 15, Messmann 0 1-2 1, Howard 1 4-7 7, S. Peterson 1 0-0 2, Helmnik 0 1-2 1, Johnson 6 3-6 15, J. Peterson 2 2-4 6, Beck 2 0-0 4. Totals — 16 15-25 51.
3-point goals — FA (Kammer, Marquart 2, Trieloff 3) 6, J (Madden 3, Howard) 4. Totals fouls — FA 15, J 19.
