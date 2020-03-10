LAKE MILLS — It’s one thing to have a dream.
It’s another to do everything possible to make that dream come true.
The Lake Mills girls basketball team knows plenty about both.
The L-Cats will make their first state tournament appearance against the Wrightstown Tigers at the Resch Center in Green Bay on Thursday at 3 p.m.
This team has made plenty of history this season: from winning both a Capitol North and regional title in the same season for the first time to playing in and winning their first sectional final to being ranked a program-best No. 2 in the Associated Press Division 3 poll.
Lake Mills has nine juniors and two sophomores, a tight-knit group that has been mostly playing together since grade school. Dating back to roughly fifth grade, this unit put forth a goal of winning a state together, one that is summed up with the slogan “One Team, One Dream” that is on posters, warmup uniforms and t-shirts.
“We are one team as a whole, we are basically a family,” junior guard Julianna Wagner said. “We have all had the same dream since we were like in fifth grade, and that is to win a state championship. We are slowly getting closer to that.”
They are indeed.
As the top seed in its region, Lake Mills got a bye in the opening round before beating eighth-seeded University School of Milwaukee, 65-31, on Feb. 28 in the semifinals. The next night they beat fourth-seeded Luther Prep, 68-41, winning the school’s first regional championship since 2008.
On March 5, the L-Cats rallied to oust third-seeded Kettle Moraine Lutheran in the sectional semis, 57-52. And on Saturday, Lake Mills topped Martin Luther, 70-65, in the sectional final to reach state.
“We just know we are all playing for each other and working hard for each other,” junior guard Taylor Roughen said. “We push each other in practices to get to our goals. We’ve gotten some of the goals but have more goals to pursue.”
The work
The team’s preparation for this season didn’t begin in November when practice got underway. It commenced in April when the team had early-morning lifting sessions, open gym times and found a way to continue improving even while many were competing in spring sports.
“One team, one dream is used quite frequently,” Lake Mills assistant coach Sam Herrington said. “The difference is they execute the little things. Everything that one team, one dream entails they do. Their communication is awesome. It’s hard to not talk about their work ethic. Their work ethic is really something that sets them apart. Dreams require work and they are so willing to put in work.”
The team’s practices are fast-paced and competitive, involving plenty of running and full effort on every play and drill.
“We try to simulate everything in games. Everything is game speed,” Herrington said. “If you can’t go 100 percent, you don’t go at all. (Head coach) Brandon Siska and the coaching staff have high expectations for the girls not just on game days but everyday at practice.
“If someone is even taking one play off, we bring that to their attention. Practices are tough. They run and do all the fundamentals to start practice. All the fundamentals are instilled in their heads...Everything’s a competition in practice, and it brings out the best in them. If you have that in practice, trying to win personally you are going to see that in a game. Everything is scored, everyone is trying to beat each other.”
The program is three seasons removed from winning just once and went 5-17 two seasons ago before a 17-win campaign last year. This upward curve is all about the culture that Siska, who is in his third year, has brought, and that the team has bought into.
“They work so hard in everything they do. Everything they do is 100 percent,” Herrington said. “There are no excuses. That is rare and we are lucky to have that. They are building a future for the rest of the girls in the youth program.
“It’s incredible how the practices are set up. It’s strategic. The girls respond well. They are competitors and want to win. They are so used to competing day in and day out. Credit that to Brandon and how he sets the practices up. (Varsity assist Bobby Rose and I) are there for as much support as we can give. He changed the practices, culture and expectations. He has set that tone for the girls. They have responded. It takes two.”
Siska’s success
Brandon Siska is 46-25 at Lake Mills in three years as head coach guiding the program to unprecedented heights. Those include program-bests for consecutive: road wins (10), home wins (15), league wins (12), wins to open a year (11). The team also set new highs in single-game points scored (87) and wins in a season (24 and counting).
“Numbers don’t lie,” assistant coach Sam Herrington said. “The winning percentage is a huge increase and says it all. He cares so much about the program and the girls. He puts so much time and effort into this program. My biggest thing when I first started, this is my first coaching job, I can’t say how incredible it has been to work under him. He is always trying to learn and never acts like the smartest guy in the room.”
Siska previously coached at the varsity level for boys basketball during four years at Draughn High School in Valdese, N.C.
That team increased its win total each year and was young during his tenure. When Siska’s varsity assistant took over, the program featuring mostly players who played for him as underclassmen went on to win its conference, break the school wins record and have never-before-seen success in the playoffs.
Siska also had success turning around programs at the lower levels and has spent time as a varsity assistant.
He was tabbed for the Lake Mills opening on the same day his family, which includes his wife, Bridget, his three-year-old son, Brady, and one-year-old daughter, Lyla, were slated to move back to Wisconsin from North Carolina.
Siska, who is a Physical Education teacher at the high school, hails originally from Indiana and got his undergrad at Calumet College of St. Joseph’s in Indiana before receiving a masters from Concordia University-Irvine in California.
In Lake Mills, he’s built another program up, empowering and trusting players.
“He’s an amazing coach and like another dad to all of us,” Wagner said. “He is so confident in all of us and knows what we can do. He trusts us and we trust him.”
“He’d ask even during my first year about rotations, plays and how practice went,” Herrington added. “I didn’t expect that. That was the coolest part. He has such a willingness to learn more. He’s already an incredible basketball mind.”
The time is now
The program won 16 or more games six times in a 7-year stretch from 2006-2007 to 2012-2013, including what had been the last regional title in 2007-2008. In the same stretch, they were second in conference three times and also third on three occasions.
This current group has been able to accomplish what so many before it sought.
“I personally feel like it’s time. We were due for this,” said Herrington, a 2013 Lake Mills graduate and three-year varsity player. “We’ve always been second or third in conference. We could never just turn that corner. We were winning 17 or 18 games. We could just never turn the corner. These girls now are so lucky. They work so hard and are all on the same page. They pick each other up and their chemistry is awesome.”
This current group has shown its mental resilience, rallying and showing heart in the biggest moments.
“They have really developed mentally, it’s not just physically in their fundamentals,” Herrington said. “We are winning games this year we would have lost in previous seasons because they are locked in and so much more mature mentally. We are able to win those gritty games because of how strong they are mentally.”
The L-Cats are about to be on the biggest stage, shooting for a victory that will bring their long-time dream a little closer to actuality.
“It’ll be pretty sweet, quite the experience for us,” junior forward Hannah Lamke said of playing at state. “We have what it takes, we can do it.”
