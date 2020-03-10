LAKE MILLS — Second-seeded Wrightstown and third-seeded Lake Mills are each 24-2 and both have spent a bulk of the season in the top five of the Division 3 Associated Press Poll for girls basketball.
The Tigers are riding a 15-game win streak while the L-Cats opened the season with an 11-game win streak, one that included a road win against Marshall and home victory versus Oregon, which also qualified for state in Division 2.
Wrightstown has a pair of WBCA first-team all-state selections in senior forward Ella Diny and senior guard Bridget Froehlke. Diny, who scores 23.2 points a game along with 5.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals, is a Cardinal Stritch recruit and two-team all-state recipient. Froehlke, who scores 19.7 points a game along with 7.2 assists, 2.3 steals and a state-high 110 3-pointers, is committed to play at University of Missouri-Kansas City.
“Wrightstown presents a big challenge,” third-year Lake Mills head coach Brandon Siska said. “Diny can slash, she can post up and is a capable shooter. She’s really strong and is going to present a matchup problem. Froehlke is a guard who can shoot the 3 and is a driver. She is a big guard.”
Winning the battle on the glass, especially defensively, will be vital.
“Big key for us is going to be defense and rebounding,” Siska said. “We are going to have to figure out ways to slow them down and get stops and win the rebound battle. We want to box out and crash, be aggressive. Every possession is going to matter on Thursday. It will be a similar message to what they have been hearing all year, we’ll have to go and execute.”
Look for sophomore forward McClain Mahone to match up with the 5-foot-9 Diny.
“We will have to deal with her strength, post moves and offensive rebounds,” Siska said. “McClain matches up with her relatively well. We have Vivian (Guerrero) too we can throw at her with length.”
Sauk Prairie, Lakeside Lutheran and Oregon are all opponents that feature lineups with comparables to that of Wrightstown.
On offense, Siska stressed the importance of getting out on the break while not rushing sets in the half-court.
“We’ll want to push when it’s there in transition,” he said. “Be patient, move the basketball and share it. Get it to the open person and shoot with confidence. I don’t think they’ve seen a team like us with our shooting ability and being able to run the floor.
“They present a challenge for us. We are a pretty tough team to defend, too. I haven’t seen anyone they’ve played on film who can shoot it like us and defend like we do.”
The Tigers are making their fourth state appearance, having most recently lost in the semis in 2017.
“It's going to feel great, but we have to treat it like any other game,” junior guard Taylor Roughen said. “It's a big game, but we just have to play our best.”
While the Tigers rely heavily on two players, three of if you include sophomore guard Leah Lemke who scores a game nine points a game, the L-Cats are balanced.
Junior guard Julianna Wagner leads the team in scoring with 13.8 points a game, along with 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals.
Roughen (11.6 points and 2.3 steals per game) and Guerrero (11 points and nine rebounds per game) also average in double-figures scoring and each produced the team-high in points twice during the team’s four playoff victories.
Junior forward Jade Pitta scores 9.7 a game, Mahone averages 7.2 points and 4.3 boards and junior forward Hannah Lamke scores 6.4.
The Tigers, who shared North Eastern Conference honors at 17-1 with Freedom, average 79.6 points per game while the L-Cats score at a 63.4 clip.
In the other semifinal on Thursday, top-seeded Platteville (25-0) plays fourth-seeded Arcadia (23-3) at 1:35 p.m.
