CAMBRIDGE — Senior Olivia Williams did most of her damage in the first half giving the Cambridge Blue Jays a comfortable cushion.
Senior Gracie Korth and sophomore Mayah Holzhueter surged the Blue Jays to a significant advantage in the second half as they earned a 69-27 victory over Waterloo in a WIAA Division 4 regional final Saturday at Cambridge High School.
"We did change up our offenses a little bit. Teams know we like to get the ball inside. When we have Mayah and Gracie inside — teams are ready for it," Cambridge coach Kelly Cunningham said. "Liv can play that role too. She has that ability to get in there and play more physically in there. The offense we ran had everyone out on the perimeter. She was able to finish in traffic and didn’t need to get to the line."
As coaching cliches go, beating a team three times is among the toughest thing to do in a season. The Cambridge Blue Jays comfortable defeated Waterloo during the season and did so again on Saturday.
The win on Saturday was set up by a 34-30 victory at home against seventh-seeded Markesan on Friday.
"We got together early in the day Saturday afternoon and they were much more relaxed than they were on Friday," Cunningham said. "Whether it was familiarity with the team because we beat Waterloo twice during the regular season, or something else, they were much more relaxed. We talked about those other two games not really mattering. It was a little bit of a slow start there and then we started pulling away little bit by little bit."
Williams scored 12 of her 16 points in the first half. Holzhueter scored 15 of her 17 points and Korth added 13 of her 19 points in the second half.
Second-seeded Cambridge outscored third-seeded Waterloo, 40-12, in the second half after taking a 29-15 lead into the break.
Sophia Schneider scored 15 points to lead the Pirates (12-12).
The victory advanced the Blue Jays (12-12) to a WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal against Poynette (10-14) on Thursday at 7 p.m. in Fort Atkinson. During the regular season, Poynette earned a 49-43 victory over the Blue Jays on Dec. 13. Korth had 16 points and 12 rebounds for Cambridge; Megan Reddeman scored 16 points for Poynette.
"We saw them in December. It was a game that we lost," Cunningham said. "I certainly think Thursday will be a really good game. There are teams in common for us. We beat Lodi, they lost to Lodi twice. We lost to Columbus, they beat them. It’s going to be a really good game. The girls were excited to win a regional, that was one of their goals. They keep believing and keep focusing on goals and playing together."
CAMBRIDGE 69, WATERLOO 27
Waterloo 15 12 — 27
Cambridge 29 40 — 69
Waterloo (fg ftm-fta pts) — Schneider 5 4-9 15, Powers 1 2-4 4, Asik 0 2-4 2, Mosher 1 2-2 4, Baumann 0 2-3 2. Totals — 7 12-22 27.
Cambridge — Downing 1 0-0 2, Jarlsberg 1 0-0 3, Korth 5 8-10 19, Holzhueter 7 3-7 17, Stenklyft 3 1-2 7, Williams 7 2-4 16, Schmude 0 3-4 3, Hommen 1 0-0 2. Totals — 25 17-27 69.
3-point goals — C 2 (Jarlsberg,Korth), W 1 (Schneider). Total fouls — C 15, W 16.
