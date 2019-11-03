What Lake Mills senior Stacie Dressel accomplished in just two years of competitive running was remarkable. She closed out her career by leading the L-Cats to a tenth place finish among Division 2 teams with 221 points at the WIAA State Cross Country Championships hosted on The Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids.
The L-Cats ran as a pack again, with just 65 seconds separating the scoring five.
Dressel crossed the line in 51st place in 20 minutes 31 seconds, followed on the team by juniors Lauren Winslow (52nd, 20:33), Brooke Fair (67th, 20:50) and Reese Willie (72nd, 20:59) and freshman Jenna Hosey (109th, 21:46). Juniors Jade Pitta (126th, 22:15) and Ava Wollin (147th, 23:39) turned in the team’s sixth and seventh finishes.
“We ran as a pack better than I have seen earlier in the season,” Lake Mills cross country coach Dan Zaeske said. “Our girls who were running behind Stacie are starting to catch up with her, so we were more of a solid pack today. We were projected to finish 11th. I can’t be prouder of these girls. They deserved to be here. They put in the work.”
Fair said it was hard to breathe in this weather, but was bolstered by the efforts of the pack.
“A couple times I would see Laruen or Stacie in front of me and that really gave me energy,” Fair said. “I feel like just seeing how well my teammates were doing and how close I was to them, and then I heard people cheering for Reese, and I’m like, ‘Get up here, run with me!’”
Willie did, and ran a season-best as a result.
“I used you as a rope,” Willie said to Fair. “Every time I saw you pulling ahead, I followed you. All the summer and winter training really paid off for us this year.”
The Jefferson girls scored 385 points to finish in 16th place.
Juniors Makenzie Hottinger (82nd, 21:08), Ahna Kammer (100th, 21:39) and Emily Hollenberger (114th, 21:56), freshman Jocelyn Ramirez (133rd, 22:38) and junior Ailey DeBlare (134th, 22:42) scored for the Eagles. Freshman Maddie Griffith (135th, 22:47) and junior Nora Wichman (148th, 23:43) were the team’s sixth and seventh runners.
“We’re up here,” Jefferson cross country coach Jason Marin said. “To finish a season where many had us counted out, both teams at state, just another amazing finish. Mother Nature decided to throw a curveball at us. I was just proud of all the kids. We had a lot of season records at this meet for themselves individually. I can’t complain. They put the best race they had into the last one. Very happy with that.”
Lakeside Lutheran freshman Abigail Minning placed 87th in 21:16 in her state debut.
“With brisk conditions and a firm course, the conditions were good for championship running,” Lakeside Lutheran cross country coach Cameron Ausen said. “Abigail capped off a fine inaugural cross country campaign with another nicely executed race. She kept her head in the first mile, moved well during the second mile, and then closed out the day very well by passing 5-6 runners in the final kilometer. She especially managed the hilly section in the middle of the race very well. She had her best finishing kick of the season today.”
DIVISION 2 GIRLS
Team scores — 1, Shorewood, 61; 2, Osceola, 102; 3, Freedom, 149; 4, Medford, 152; 5, Appleton Xavier, 188; 6, Winneconne, 189; 7, Port Washington, 198; 8, Hayward, 205; 9, Tomahawk, 214; 10, Lake Mills, 221; 11, Wisconsin Dells, 237; 12, Little Chute, 250; 13, Mount Horeb, 255; 14, McFarland, 269; 15, Kewaskum, 347; 16, Jefferson, 385.
Top 5 individuals — 1, Martensen, Southwestern co-op, 18:20; 2, Gallagher, Two Rivers, 18:51; 3, Desotell, Green Bay Notre Dame, 18:57; 4, Lozier, Sho, 19:01; 5, Ulrich, Osc, 19:11.
Lake Mills — 51, Dressel 20:31; 52, Winslow 20:34; 67, Fair 20:51; 72, Willie 20:59; 109, Hosey 21:47. McFarland — 37, McCaulley 20:16; 77, Ceelen 21:05; 84, Johnson 21:10; 104, Zheng 21:44; 110, Grossman 21:49. Lakeside Lutheran — 87, Minning 21:17; Watertown Luther Prep — 90, Habben 21:19.
