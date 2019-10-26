WHITEWATER — Three of the top four runners to complete the WIAA Division 2 Whitewater girls cross country sectional were Lake Mills L-Cats on Saturday at UW-Whitewater.
Stacie Dressel completed the race in 20 minutes, 36.3 seconds and was followed by Brooke Fair (20:43.8) and Lauren Winslow (21:00.2) in third and fourth, respectively. The L-Cats scored 28 points and will be returning to the WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet at Ridges Golf Course in Wisconsin Rapids on Saturday, November 2.
Jefferson was the runner-up with 66 points as the Eagles qualified both their girls and boys teams for the third year in a row.
Makenzie Hottinger completed the race in a time of 21:23.6 to lead the Eagles. Nora Wichman (21:55.2) finished in 10th place and Ahna Kammer (22:16) took 13th place before Jocelyn Ramirez (22:22.3) and Emily Hollenberger (22:23.7) completed the race within 1.2 seconds of each other in 18th and 19th place.
East Troy trailed the Eagles with 101 points.
Lakeside Lutheran freshman Abigail Minning finished the race in a time of 21:45.8 to take ninth place and earn an individual qualifier spot. The Warriors scored 149 points in fifth place.
Deerfield/Cambridge came in eighth place with 206 points. Sophomore Maggie Schmude had the fastest time with a race of 23:13.6.
Freshman Sabrina Bomberg had the top time for Whitewater after she finished in a time of 24:31.4. The Whippets took 11th place with 336 points.
WIAA DIVISION 2 WHITEWATER SECTIONAL
Girls
Team scores — 1, Lake Mills, 28; 2, Jefferson, 66; 3, East Troy, 101; 4, Waukesha Catholic Memorial, 113; 5, Watertown Luther Prep, 131; 6, Lakeside Lutheran, 149; 7, Somers Shoreland Lutheran, 178; 8, Deerfield/Cambridge, 206; 9, Hartland Lake Country Lutheran, 221; 10, Beloit Turner, 228; 11, Whitewater, 336; 12, Clinton, 342.
Medalist — 1, Elle Erato, WCM, 20:08.8.
Lake Mills — 2, Dressel, 20:36.3; 3, Winslow, 20:53.8; 4, Fair, 21:00.2; 7, Willie, 21:37.3; 12, Pitta, 22:05.6. Jefferson — 6, Hottinger, 21:23.6; 10, Wichman, 21:55.2; 13, Kammer, 22:16.0; 18, Ramirez, 22:22.3; 19, Hollenberger, 22:23.7. Lakeside Lutheran — 9, Minning, 27, Hemling, 22:41.9; 29, Karas, 22:53.4; 40, Gresens, 23:44.4; 44, Cody, 23:57.2. Whitewater — 59, Bomber, 24:31.4; 64, Coburn, 24:55.0; 69, Tuesdale, 25:20.3; 72, Stillwagon, 25:40.6; 81, Walton, 27:05.1. Deerfield/Cambridge — 33, Schmude, 23:13.6; 36, Bolger, 23:28.5; 38, Williams, 23:36.7; 43, Thompson, 23:57.1; 57, Kornelsen, 24:26.8.
