PRAIRIE DU CHIEN — The defending WIAA Division 2 state title winner is going back.
Lakeside Lutheran’s Lukas Heckmann shot a 2-over-par round of 74 to win Tuesday’s WIAA Division 2 sectional meet held at Prairie du Chien Country Club to advance to next week’s state tournament.
“It was a weird day,” Heckmann said. “I made lots of long putts and missed lots of short putts.”
Heckmann, a senior, shot an even-par 36 on the opening nine highlighted by birdies at the par 4 second and seventh holes. Heckmann birdied No. 15 and No. 16 en route to shooting 38 on the inward nine.
“I feel his ball-striking was excellent, but as always in golf, there is something to work on,” said Lakeside coach Drew Willems of the missed short putts. “Mentally, he was very focused. He executed his game plan and came in relaxed and delivered a with a medalist round.”
Jefferson senior Mitch Vogel birdied No. 10 and No. 15 to finish off a round of 80, finishing in a tie for ninth. He shot 42-38 and missed out on qualifying individually by two.
“Mitch had a really good today, but we knew going in he would have to have a great day,” Jefferson coach Jeff Schmidt said. “He fired another round of 80 after shooting that at Regionals last week.
“He started out great today with back-to-back pars but then he got a string of bogeys when his putter abandoned him for a few holes finishing with a 42.
“We reset and said let’s attack the pins and go low on the back nine. He started with a birdie on 10 before a double on 13 but followed it up lipping out an eagle putt on 15 and tapping in for birdie.”
Lake Mills junior Sam Anhalt shot a front-nine 44 and posted a 91 to finish tied for 37th.
Edgewood shot 312 to hold off Edgerton, which shot 325, as both teams advanced to state.
Columbus junior Austin Lietha shot 77 and Platteville senior Cade Rohrbach shot 78 to round out the three individual qualifiers.
