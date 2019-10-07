NEENAH — Freshman Ava Heckmann closed with 43 strokes on the back-nine to post a 48-43 for the Lakeside Lutheran Warriors at the WIAA Division 2 Appleton Xavier sectional hosted at Ridgeway Country Club in Neenah.
With the strong finish, the freshman was able to claim the final individual spot for the WIAA Division 2 individual state tournament. Her older sister, Maya, shot a 44-44 to qualify for the second year in a row.
The Warriors had an outside shot as a team to qualify for state and they were unable to take one of the top-two spots necessary to qualify. Lakeside Lutheran had a four-player total of 412 strokes.
Appleton Xavier won the sectional with 387 strokes and Wrightstown took second place with 405 strokes.
Freedom sophomore Callie Berg was the low-scoring individual with 83 strokes.
Lakeside senior Grace Thomas shot 106 strokes to turn in the third score for the Warriors and sophomore Lauren Lostetter added 127 strokes to the team score. Thomas improved her score on the back-nine by six strokes, but her eight on the third hole and nine on the 16th hole proved too much to overcome.
Ava Heckmann started her day with a pair of 8s on the first two holes. Heckmann bounced back with a birdie on the par-3 fifth hole. She added four pars, nine bogeys and two double bogeys.
Maya Heckmann shot a par on the ninth hole before making the turn and posting nine bogeys in a row before finishing with her fourth par of the round. Heckmann, who tied for 12th last year, closed with 12 bogeys and two double bogeys on the day.
The Lakeside Lutheran duo will continue their season on Monday, October 14, at University Ridge in Madison. The WIAA Division 2 state golf meet tees off at 8:50 a.m.
WIAA DIVISION 2 APPLETON XAVIER SECTIONAL
Team scores: 1, Appleton Xavier, 387; 2, Wrightstown, 405; 3, Lakeside Lutheran, 412; 4, Denmark, 433; 5, Winneconne, 436; 6, Racine Prairie School, 438; 7, Sturgeon Bay, 478; 8, Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 491.
Individual qualifiers: 1, Berg, F, 83; 3, M. Heckmann, LL, 88; 4, A. Heckmann, 91.
Lakeside Lutheran: 3, M. Heckmann, 88; 4, A. Heckmann, 91; 19 (tie), Thomas, 106; 39, Lostetter, 127.
