JEFFERSON — Kayla Miller is going back to state.
Miller qualified with the Jefferson gymnastics team her junior and senior season in 2017 and 2018.
Now, Miller will return to the WIAA Division 2 state gymnastics meet in Wisconsin Rapids as a head coach of Jefferson senior Kayla Gehrmann, who qualified on balance beam.
Gehrmann was an underclassman for both of the two previous trips to the state meet.
“I think (her as head coach has) gone well,” Gehrmann said. “Obviously we were friends when she was on the team, so sometimes it’s different looking at her as someone above me or with authority. I think that friendship has helped this season because I’m able to talk to her and discuss how I’m feeling about events and stuff, or what we should change. Being closer has caused me to do better, I feel like.”
Gehrmann qualified with a 9.0 score on the balance beam at the WIAA Division 2 Elkhorn sectional. During her junior year, she scored an 8.4 on beam in the Southern Lakes Conference meet. This season, Gehrmann posted an 8.8 in an SLC dual against Elkhorn on Feb. 4 and an 8.9 on beam at the SLC meet on Feb. 22.
“We wanted her to actually make it this year because it is her senior year and it is her last year,” Miller said. “We’ve been working really hard on being consistent. Not as much new skills, but making the old ones clean and consistent. It’s paid off, so that’s good.”
When the team qualified for the state meet during Gehrmann’s freshman and sophomore seasons, Gehrmann almost started to take the accomplishment for granted. When an injured hamstring hamstrung her abilities to perform at sectionals last year, she was reminded how special qualifying for state can be.
To make sure she took advantage of her last chance to get to state, Gehrmann had to lock in her focus on consistency and confidence.
“I knew beam was the event I had the best chance of making it this year,” Gehrmann said. “I had to breathe and focus on the event and not over think it. I know I can do every skill on beam well, so I just had to have confidence when I went into it. The last three meets were my best routines, so it worked out.”
Consistently encouraging Gehrmann to be positive and be confident has produced. Gehrmann isn’t putting pressure on herself with this trip to state; but, if the senior posts another 9.0, or if she continues her incremental improvement, she could find herself with a spot on the podium. Last year, the cutoff to get a top-six finish at state was a 9.083 and the year before it was a 9.0.
Should Gehrmann reach the podium, she’d be the first Jefferson gymnast to do so since Audry Wright took third place in the vault as a junior in 2017. Miller qualified that year on vault and finished 18th out of 28 gymnasts.
Now, Miller will be going back, hoping to serve as a calming influence for Gehrmann as she did for Wright as a teammate.
“I do like coaching and helping them get better,” Miller said. “I miss the gymnastics part, but my body doesn’t.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.