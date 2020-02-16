JOHNSON CREEK — Three Johnson Creek wrestlers qualified for the WIAA Division 3 Dodgeland sectional out of their home regional Saturday, including weight-class champions Isaiah Wollet (152 pounds) and Lukas David (220).
Wollet (30-7) pinned Horicon’s Alex Krumholz in 1 minute, 34 seconds of the semifinals, then scored a 10-0 major decision against Poynette’s Owen Bahr in the finals.
“He decided on Tuesday he wanted to go back up to 152,” Johnson Creek co-wrestling coach Marcus Novak said. “He was having issues with cutting weight. He wrestled extremely well. He didn’t need his brace and dominated the whole day like he should. The Poynette kid had five stalling points called on him. He needs to win his first match next week and then we’ll see what happens.”
David (33-5) officially notched his 100th career win with a quarterfinal bye, then pinned Horicon’s Shayne Fluhr at 1:53 of the semifinals and Marshall’s Charlie Lewis at 1:38 of the title match.
“He did well,” Novak said. “The Marshall kid was a shorter, stockier guy who darn near rolled him over. He had a headlock, but (Lukas) had his arm posted. That’s a tough kid to roll. Trying to pull Lukas over the top of you is tough. We like his sectional bracket. Hopefully, he punches his ticket to state for the second time.”
Leo Sabala (15-15) pinned Waterloo junior Francisco Moreno at 4:00 of the semifinals, then lost a 17-0 technical fall to Horicon’s Dakota Reinwald in the title match. In a wrestleback for second place, Sabala advanced with a 15-11 decision over Hustisford senior Exzavor Evans.
“We kind of had an idea what the bracket could be, so we wanted to see what he thought about 195,” Novak said. “He couldn’t get down to 160, and 170 and 182 would have been tough. He didn’t worry about making weight on Saturday and did well. He wrestled (Moreno) at our tournament and beat him handily this time. It was back and forth against Evans in the wrestleback. He was down 12-11 with 15 seconds left, got a roll and got up on top and held him on his back. He has a tough route from here, but he made it."
Matthew Gruss (106) and Dylan Gruss (138) each had one pin and finished third. Mateah Roehl (120) and Jakob Yoshino (182) each placed fourth. Ralph Hombsch (126) had one pin and finished fifth. Caden Heth (132) and Alejandro Saldana (145) finished fifth. Saldana had one pin.
“For a kid who didn’t wrestle youth or in middle school, Ralph went far in just a couple years,” Novak said. “He’s a great kid you’d love to have for another four years. He finished his career with a cool pin. Yoshino used to be our heavyweight and lost a ton of weight. We’re glad he came back after breaking his foot his sophomore year."
Roehl closed out a highly respectable four-year varsity career with one last highlight, a 6-4 decision over Horicon’s Austin Zamorano in the quarterfinals. She lost by fall to Poynette’s Cash Stewart (38-1) in semifinals and Marshall’s Drew Johnson (36-12) in the third place match.
“Zamorano had beaten her three times this season,” Novak said. “She got the best of him this time. This was her big moment. It was good for her. What she has meant to the program has been huge. With her leadership and the way everybody looks up to her, being male or female, she's a great kid to have in the practice room. She'll have a lot more success at the next level (competing in women’s collegiate wrestling) where she’s not giving up so much strength.”
Sectional matches at the Dodgeland sectional start at 10 a.m. on Saturday.
WIAA DIVISION 3 JOHNSON CREEK REGIONAL
Team scores — 1, Horicon, 220.5; 2, Marshall, 170; 3, Poynette, 167; 4, Johnson Creek, 142; 5, Waterloo, 141; 6, Dodgeland, 128; 7, Hustisford, 70.
106 pounds — 1, Gauer, Poy; 3, M. Gruss, JC. 113 — 1, Groenewold, Hor; 2, Pinheiro, Poy. 120 — 1, Stewart, Poy; 4, Roehl, JC. 126 — 1, Amacher, Poy. 132 — 1, Reinwald, Hor; 4, Bartz, Poy; 138 — 1, Hamre, Poy; 3, Dy. Gruss, JC; 145 — 1, Kurth, Dod. 152 — 1, Wollett, JC. 160 — 1, Benzing, Dod; 4, Elsing, Poy. 170 — 1, Horstmeyer, Mar. 182 — 1, Bader, Dod; 4, Yoshino, JC. 195 — 1, Reinwald, Hor; 2, Sabala, JC. 220 — 1, David, JC. 285 — 1, Stark, Hust.
