CAMBRIDGE — Mike Klingbeil knew his defense couldn’t stop the Palmyra-Eagle offense forever.
The Cambridge coach just needed the defense to hold onto the "bull's horns" long enough.
Palmyra-Eagle scored 14-fourth quarter points, but Cambridge was able to hold on to a 28-20 victory over the Panthers in a WIAA Division 6 Level 1 football game Friday night at Cambridge High School.
“It was kind of like holding onto a bull's horns and you’re trying to hold onto the animal versus stopping the animal,” said Klingbeil regarding the Palmyra-Eagle offense. “They have a really good quarterback. All of his receivers are good.”
The Cambridge defense held the Palmyra-Eagle offense to just six points in the first three quarters and, in the meantime, built a 28-6 lead.
The Panthers scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns and had a chance to tie it trailing eight in the waning minutes of the game, but Cambridge senior Fritz Kaiser broke up a pass by senior Brandon Wilde on 4th down with 1 minute, 11 seconds left to end the game.
“I’ll give Cambridge credit, they got a nice team,” Palmyra-Eagle head coach Kevin Wilde said. “We knew it was going to be a close game. Just like when we talked the other night, it was going to come down to some big plays, turnovers and a call here or there.”
Despite being held in check offensively for most of the game, it was the Panthers who got on the board first.
Wilde connected with senior Nolan Kopydlowski on a 31-yard touchdown pass down the left-side of field with 3:48 left in the first quarter to put the Panthers up 6-0.
It looked like the Panthers would make it a two-possession game in the second quarter when the offense drove down to the 8-yard line, making it first and goal, but two holding penalties backed Palmyra-Eagle all the way to Cambridge’s 46-yard line. They didn't convert.
The Blue Jays found the end zone on their next possession after an 80-yard run by junior quarterback Erza Stein, who ran through the middle of the P-E defense after he faked a handoff.
“I knew that I was taking that,” Stein said with a chuckle. “I’m just trying to stay up the whole time.”
Stein gave Cambridge the lead at 14-6 with 2:23 left in the second quarter after he dropped an over-the shoulder pass to senior Andrew Downing from 24 yards out to make it 14-6.
“I thought I overthrew him, because I couldn't really see, but I saw him walk off with the ball,” Stein said. “I was pumped.”
On the kickoff after the score, Panther senior wide receiver Danny Hammond recovered the ball and threw across the field to Kopydlowski, who ran to the Cambridge 25-yard line. After discussion from the referees, a penalty was called on the play for a forward pass.
The Blue Jays went on to lead 14-6 at half.
Cambridge extended its advantage on the first possession of the third quarter. Once again it was Stein to Downing, but this time it was from 27 yards out.
“Our (Downing) connection was really working,” Stein said. “He was just running great.”
“Andrew definitely stepped up tonight,” Klingbeil said.
It looked like senior running back Tyler Curtis put the dagger in the Panthers with a 45-yard touchdown run with 11:44 in the fourth quarter to put Cambridge up 28-6, but the Panthers found a way to claw back.
With 8:39 left in the final quarter, Palmyra-Eagle broke its offensive drought with a 2-yard run from junior running back Ryan Carpenter.
After a Blue Jay punt, the Panthers quickly got back on the board. Wilde connected with Kopydlowski inside the 5-yard line on a slant, and Kopydlowski fought his way into the end zone for a score.
A successful two point conversion made it 28-20 with 5:10 left in the game.
The Panthers got the ball back in Wilde’s hand with 2:10 left. Wilde got the Panther offense to the Cambridge 25-yard line, but a 3-yard run and two incomplete passes made it fourth-and-seven. On fourth down with 1:11 left to play, Kizer broke up a potential-first down pass to end the game.
The Blue Jays will play top-seeded Racine Lutheran Friday in Racine at 7 p.m.
CAMBRIDGE 28, PALMYRA-EAGLE 20
Panthers 6 0 0 14 — 20
Blue Jays 0 14 7 7 — 28
Scoring plays
First quarter
PE — Kopydlowski 31 pass Wilde (kick failed)
Second quarter
C — Stein 80 run (Stein kick)
C — Downing 24 pass Stein (Stein kick)
Third quarter
C — Downing 27 pass Stein (Stein kick)
Fourth quarter
C — Curtis 45 run (Stein kick)
PE — Carpenter 2 run (two point failed)
PE — Kopydlowski 11 pass Wilde (two point good)
TEAM STATISTICS
Rushing (att.-yds.) — PE 18-97, C 23-146. Passes (Comp.-att.) — PE 23-52, C 10-20. Passing yards — PE 290, C 110 . Fumbles-lost — PE 3-0, C 0-0.
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing — PE Musselman 84, C Stein 76. Passing — PE Wilde 307, C Stein 110. Receiving — PE Kopydlowski 122, C Downing 51.
