JEFFERSON — The Lakeside Lutheran defense derailed the Jefferson offense in the first series and Matt Davis ran for a 55-yard touchdown on the first Lakeside play to set the tone.
Senior Logan Pampel returned an interception 48 yards for a fourth first-half touchdown as the Warriors went into the break with a 28-point lead and the Jefferson Eagles were stunned.
Though the Eagles and Warriors played a more evenly-matched second half, Lakeside had already asserted itself superior as it earned a 42-28 victory over host Jefferson in a Level 1 WIAA Division 4 playoff football game on Friday night.
If set and maintained the tone of the game for the Warriors as he conducted the Lakeside option offense. On the first play of the game, it was Davis who meshed with the running back and eventually pulled the ball and ran away from the Eagles for the game’s first touchdown with 9 minutes, 20 seconds to play in the first quarter.
Davis carried the ball 17 times for 212 yards and two touchdowns.
“Matt Davis had a tremendous game,” Lakeside coach Paul Bauer said. “I always say we’ll go into the game and see what they give us. Tonight it was midline. The option to a dive back right over the center, but the quarterback has the option to keep it. That was money tonight. A lot of his 200-plus rushing was on midline.”
Davis connected with Carter Schneider for a 12-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter. That touchdown was set up by a 47-yard pass to junior receiver Tersony Vater.
Davis, who completed 7 of his 10 passes for 115 yards, completed four passes to Vater for 83 yards.
The Davis touchdown run to open the game certainly helped set the tone, the second Lakeside Lutheran drive — a methodical, deliberate, dominant drive — took a toll on the Eagles. It both wore them down physically and emotionally. Nathan Chesterman ran a score in off tackle for the second touchdown and Micah Cody scored the final points of the first half to cap off another long, methodical drive.
“We haven’t seen an option scheme that good,” Jefferson coach Steve Gee said. “(Davis) is a very talented kid. We saw how explosive he can be right from the get-go. They had a few passes, but it was option that hurt. They ran midline and they ran veer. It was fast and from our perspective, we just weren’t ready for it. We ran into a buzzsaw from the beginning and we kind of got steamrolled there.”
The buzzsaw only continued when Pampel intercepted Jefferson quarterback Logan Pampel and ran in a touchdown from 48 yards out.
“I knew out of their slot formation that they run a lot of in-breaking routes,” Pampel said. “I took my drop and jumped on the pass and took it to the end zone. Right when he threw it, I knew he didn’t know I was there.”
Dean Neff showed resiliency on the drive following the Pampel interception return when he rattled off a hard-fought 32-yard run to set up an 18-yard touchdown run in which he ran straight through a would-be tackler without slowing down. The touchdown made the score 28-7 with 4:36 on the clock.
Lakeside responded with another touchdown.
In the second half, the Eagles could have folded, but they didn’t. Dean Neff scored three touchdowns and Jefferson recovered one onside kick — but the deficit was too great.
“I heard the younger guys behind me on the sidelines say, ‘Wow, Dean’s a best, look at how hard he’s running,’” Gee said. “I kind of consciously went around to those sophomores and reminded them that we’re playing Lakeside against in non-conference next year and that we need to get big and strong to be competitive with them.”
Neff finished with 30 carries for 203 yards and four touchdowns.
“(The first half) kind of snowballed on them,” Bauer said. “I thought the second half was the battle that we expected we were going to have against them. Thankfully we had a decent size lead by that time because they came after us.”
Lakeside advances to take on Evansville in a WIAA Division 4 Level 2 playoff game. The Blue Devils (8-1) were winless last season and are now the top seed in the eight-team group.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 42, JEFFERSON 28
Warriors 14 21 0 7 — 42
Eagles 0 7 7 14 — 28
Scoring plays
First quarter
LL — Davis 55 run (Vater kick)
LL — Chesterman 2 run (Vater kick)
Second quarter
LL — Schneider 12 pass Davis (Vater kick)
LL — Pampel 48 interception return Pampel
J — Neff 18 run (Fairfield kick)
LL — Cody 1 run (Vater kick)
Third quarter
J — Neff 1 run (Fairfield kick)
Fourth quarter
LL — Davis 1 run (Vater kick)
J — Neff 3 run (Fairfield kick)
J — Neff 10 run (Fairfield kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — LL, J 19. Rushes (att.-yds.) — LL 34-295, J 44-271. Passes (comp.-att.-int.) — LL 7-10-0, J 2-9-2. Passing yards — LL 115, J 6. Fumbles-lost — LL 1-0, J 0-0. Penalties-yards — LL 6-65, J 5-40.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — LL Davis 17-212, J Neff 30-203. Passing — LL Davis 7-10-115, J Wagner 2-9-6. Receiving — LL Vater 4-83, J Zeh 2-6.
