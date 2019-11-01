EVANSVILLE — Matt Davis completed his only pass of the game to John O’Donnell to set up a touchdown to secure the Lakeside victory.
O’Donnell had the ball fall into his hands as an outside linebacker to deal the fateful blow to Evansville’s chances for a comeback.
Evansville took over on its own 30-yard line trailing Lakeside Lutheran by eight points with 1 minute, 25 seconds remaining. After an incompletion on first down, Evansville quarterback Tyr Severson found senior receiver Jaden O’Bel for 35 yards.
The glimmer of hope didn’t last long as on the next play, Severson half-rolled to his left and threw a pass up the sideline that was deflected by a Lakeside defensive back and caught by O’Donnell. The Warriors kneeled twice and earned a 14-6 victory over host Evansville in a WIAA Division 4 Level 2 football game.
“We felt like we had momentum at the end,” Evansville coach Ron Grovesteen said. “We thought we were going to go down the field. We’re not here by luck and neither is Lakeside Lutheran. They beat a good Jefferson team (in Level 1).”
The catch by O’Donnell on the offensive side of the ball went for 16 yards on a 3rd-and-11 from the 21-yard line. Davis plunged in for a touchdown three plays later with 1:32 to play in the fourth quarter.
Junior Ian Olszewski gave Lakeside (7-4) the lead with 10:40 to play in the second quarter against Evansville (9-2) when he carried the ball 28 yards to give the Warriors a 7-0 lead. Olszewski took the hand off from quarterback Matt Davis and cut it back against the grain after breaking a tackle at the second level.
“It was designed to be bounced out to the other side, but I saw that there wasn’t anyone to the right side,” Olszewski said. “I tried to cut it up and there was no one there, so I tried to turn on the jets as fast as I could. …
“It was tough to run and it got worse. Coach (Paul) Bauer always says the weather is always in our favor.”
Lakeside didn’t turn the ball over, while Severson threw two interceptions, including one to Tersony Vater with less than a minute to play in the second quarter on the 1-yard line.
The Warriors relied on Davis to push the ball up field throughout the second half as the muddy conditions limited the offensive creativity. Davis carried the ball 26 times for 103 yards with a long of 14 yards.
“Passing has been a big strength for us, but we hardly could do a thing (passing) tonight,” Bauer said. “We were trying to figure out what plays we could run because we couldn’t cut and we couldn’t pitch. It wasn’t an option play, it was just a lead back blocking the read key and getting up field.”
Similarly, Evansville had its passing attack grounded. The Blue Devils ran the ball nine plays in a row to open the third quarter before Severson completed a 13-yard pass to Seth Maag on a 4th-and-2. Two runs later, Severson completed a seven-yard pass to Maag on a 3rd-and-8 from the Lakeside Lutheran 18-yard line.
Severson pushed forward in a quarterback sneak on the ensuing 4th-and-1 and rode the momentum into the endzone to make the score 7-6 with 4:42 remaining in the third quarter. The Blue Devils failed to pick up the two-point conversion and didn’t return to the end zone again.
“The conditions, there’s no excuses, we don’t have any,” Grovesteen said. “(Lakeside) moves on and we’ll have to watch now.”
The Warriors will continue their season against second-seeded River Valley on Friday, November 8, at 7 p.m. Lakeside defeated River Valley, 13-0, in a 2018 Level 2 game after falling behind 13-0 in the second quarter.
"They were the toughest team we faced last year until we lost to Racine St. Catherine's," Bauer said. "We were behind at half and we knew they were a junior-heavy team, so we know it's going to be a tough one. They're a good team."
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 14, EVANSVILLE 6
Warriors 0 7 0 7 — 14
Blue Devils 0 0 6 0 — 6
Scoring plays
First quarter
None
Second quarter
LL — Olszewski 28 run (Vater kick)
Third quarter
E — Severson 11 run (pass failed)
Fourth quarter
LL — Davis 1 run (Vater kick)
TEAM STATISTICS
First downs — LL 14, E 8. Rushing — LL 44-201, E 23-73. Passing yards — LL 17, E 58. Passing — LL 8-1-0, E 18-8-2. Fumbles-lost — LL 0-0, E 1-0. Penalties-yards — LL 6-30, E 2-30.
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
Rushing — LL Davis 103, E Foster 22. Passing — LL Davis 1-8-17, E Severson 8-18-70. Receiving — LL O’Donnell 1-16, E Maag 5-41.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.