WALES — Lake Mills’ girls basketball team allowed two points in a 10-minute stretch during the second half to get back in it.
Then they won it with stifling defense and clutch shooting.
Junior forward Jade Pitta hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 4 minutes, 45 seconds remaining as the top-seeded L-Cats defeated third-seeded Kettle Moraine Lutheran, 57-52, in a WIAA Division 3 sectional semifinal at Kettle Moraine Lutheran High School on Thursday.
Lake Mills reaches its first sectional final in school history and will play Martin Luther (17-8) on Saturday at 3 p.m. The Spartans beat Beloit Turner 62-46 on Thursday.
“It’s been pretty crazy, all of us have been working on it since fifth grade,” junior center Vivian Guerrero said of the team’s playoff run. “We just play hard and together.”
Lake Mills (23-2) trailed 40-29 with 12:30 left before a 17-2 run, capped by Pitta’s 3, made it 44-42 L-Cats.
Junior guard Taylor Roughen, who scored a team-high 20 points, scored on dribble penetration and junior guard Julianna Wagner (18 points) went coast to coast for a layup, pushing the lead to 48-44.
The team then scored its last nine points at the line and never saw its lead shrink to less than two.
“I’m so proud of them,” Lake Mills girls basketball coach Brandon Siska said. “Even going back to the Shoreland Lutheran game (last season in the regional final) when we were down 17 with four minutes to go on the road against the No. 1 seed and had a chance to win it. They’ve always been this way where they keep fighting, down 11 against a team that good. Kettle Moraine is way better than their record. They can all shoot, are deep and are a lot better defensively than we had seen on film.
“So proud of my kids, we dealt with adversity and handled it, kept battling. Down in a big game they kept believing and fighting. We showed a lot of heart and pride tonight. To hold a team like that to 52 is a heck of a defensive effort. I’m so proud of the way they kept fighting and playing hard. Our conditioning I thought was a little better, they started getting tired even with their deep bench. All that running they get upset with me about paid off tonight.”
The L-Cat defense forced late turnovers in the full-court and half-court. The Chargers (16-9) didn’t get many clean looks after building their lead with four 3-pointers in the opening four minutes and effective dribble-drive scores.
“We just knew we had to lock down on D,” Guerrero said. “We just dialed in on what we had been working on all week and executed it. We had to guard them 1-on-1 which is what we practiced all week.”
“We did a better job of pushing them to their left in the second half, staying low,” Siska added. “At the beginning of the game our rotations were a little slow and we got stuck on a few screens. Tonight we didn’t have nearly as much help side because of the way they can shoot. We had to take pride in playing 1-on-1 defense. In the second half we did a much better job. The press, even though in the first half we didn’t turn them over much, wore on them mentally in the second half. We were down 11 there, but you could kind of feel the momentum starting to change. They were starting to get worn out with the constant pressure.”
Lake Mills was in the double bonus with 10:40 left and cashed in immediately with two free throws after common fouls by both Pitta and Roughen, cutting the lead to 40-39 with 9:00 left.
Pitta hit two more on the line after getting fouled on a drive to give the L-Cats a 41-40 edge. Charger senior forward Megan Gerner, the team’s leading scorer who only managed four points, had a bucket inside to grab the lead back.
Pitta then hit the go-ahead bucket on an assist by sophomore forward McClain Mahone.
Guerrero hit two free throws in the final minutes and all but sealed the game by running down a rebound and finding Roughen with 20 seconds remaining and the team’s lead at four points.
“Our team has worked so hard to get here,” Guerrero said of the team’s free throw shooting. “You just have to make it for your teammates.”
Guerrero and Mahone each tallied seven points while Mahone added five and the team shot 22-for-33 at the free throw line.
The Chargers saw a 6-game win streak snapped.
The L-Cats’ game with Martin Luther, a team they beat at home in the Holiday Classic 62-57 on Dec. 28, 2019, is currently scheduled to be played at Brown Deer High School.
“We are happy but we have one game to go,” Siska said. “We have some pretty lofty goals and we are not there yet. I think we are locked in. They were super excited with the win, you have to be against a team like that. We’ll enjoy it tonight, but then we have to get back to work because we have more goals in front of us.”
LAKE MILLS 57,
KETTLE MORAINE LUTH. 52
Kettle Moraine Lutheran 31 21 — 52
Lake Mills 25 32 — 57
Kettle Moraine Lutheran (fg ft-fta pts) — Schwalenberg 2 0-0 4, Heckendorf 0 0-1 0, Zuleger 2 0-0 4, Kudek 3 0-0 7, Thistle 3 7-8 13, Taubenheim 3 0-0 9, Knoll 1 0-0 3, Ott 4 0-0 8, Gerner 2 0-1 4. Totals — 20 7-10 52.
LAKE MILLS — Roughen 4 9-13 20, Wagner 5 6-6 18, Pitta 1 4-6 7, Guerrero 2 2-4 7, Mahone 2 1-2 5, Wollin 0 0-2 0. Totals — 14 22-33 57.
3-point goals — KML 5 (Taubenheim 3, Knoll 1, Kudek 1); LM 7 (Roughen 3, Wagner 2, Pitta 1, Guerrero 1). Total fouls — KML 21; LM 16. Fouled out: Thistle.
