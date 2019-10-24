LAKE MILLS — Lake Mills defeated Campbellsport, 6-0, in a WIAA Division 4 regional semifinal game Thursday night in Lake Mills.
The second-seeded L-Cats will play No. 10 Mayville in the next round. Lake Mills goes in the matchup with a 12-8-2 record, while Mayville will head in with a 8-11-2 record.
Lake Mills will host Mayville in a regional final Saturday in Lake Mills at 7 p.m.
