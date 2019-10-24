VERONA — Cambridge/Deerfield was defeated by Sugar River, 2-0, in a WIAA Division 3 regional semifinal game Thursday night at Redden Park in Verona.
With the season-ending defeat, United ends the season with a 7-6-4 record.
Sugar River will take on top-seeded McFarland in a regional final game Saturday in McFarland at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.