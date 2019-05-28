HORICON — For the second consecutive season, Johnson Creek and Horicon met in the sectional semifinals.
The game had an atmosphere of two teams with serious aspirations of reaching state squaring off.
Horicon got in the Bluejays’ way again though, winning 4-0 in a WIAA Division 4 WIAA Division 4 sectional semifinal game at Horicon High School on Tuesday.
Horicon starter Allison Tillema struck out 11 and gave up just two hits in seven frames. She walked none and effectively used her rise ball to contain Johnson Creek (21-4).
“We didn’t respond well to the rise ball,” junior outfielder Brooke Joseph said. “At the end, we were able to get some people on which got our energy up. We weren’t able to string everything together.”
The Bluejays’ top four in the lineup went 2-for-12, managing just two singles.
“(Tillema) did a phenomenal job tonight,” Johnson Creek softball coach Kassidy Lemminger said. “She was on and hit her spots exactly where she needed to. They kept our top four (in the lineup) at bay.
“We couldn’t hit tonight and never busted it open. She threw an excellent game tonight, nothing you can do about that.”
Horicon (22-1) scored a run in the first on a single by Tillema. Karissa Laabs hit a solo home run on a 3-2 count in the third before the Marshladies added two more in the fifth.
Jordyn Pipkin struck out six, walked two and gave up five hits in six innings. The junior surrendered three earned.
Sophomore Bella Herman made a sliding catch in left field for the second out of the fourth that took an extra-base hit away from Payton Marvin.
“Jordyn kept her cool and she did a really good job answering every inning,” Lemminger said. “We answered every inning with our defense and that’s what kept the game score low.”
The Bluejays fell to the defending state champion Marshladies in the sectional semis last season and 11-4 on the road April 9 this year in nonconference play.
For seniors Rylie Thomas and Morgan Tobe as well as Pipkin, who is moving to Oklahoma, the game marks their last in a Johnson Creek program that won the Trailways South Conference this year.
“It has been a really fun season,” Lemminger said. “This group of girls are athletes and competitors. It was really fun to not only coach them, but to have them in school as well.
“They are just really good girls all around. No matter where our seniors go, they are going to do a phenomenal job.”
The Bluejays will turn to current freshmen Lexi Swanson and Alyssa Kwarciany, amongst others, to help fill the voids.
“Some of the freshman are going to have to step up and they know that,” Joseph said. “They are going to work hard in the offseason, we are going to work hard this summer for next season.”It was a good ride this season and the Bluejays program shows no signs of pulling back.
“This has been an amazing experience, I couldn’t ask for more in a team,” Joseph said. “We’re really going to miss Jordyn and the seniors, they are a key part of this team. I’m very excited for next year.”
Horicon plays Wisconsin Heights in a sectional final game at Mineral Point on Thursday at 5 p.m.
HORICON 4, JOHNSON CREEK 0
Blue Jays 000 000 0 — 0 2 0
Horicon 101 020 X — 4 5 2
Pitching (ip-h-er-bb-so) — JC: Pipkin (L) 6-5-3-2-6; H: Tillema (W) 7-2-0-11-0
Leading hitters — H: Laabs HR
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.