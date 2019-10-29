Three seniors graduated from the Jefferson cross country team that qualified in 2018.
But that didn’t stop the Eagles from earning a runners-up finish at the WIAA Division 2 sectional on Saturday.
“Three out of the top five graduated last year,” Jefferson coach Jason Marin said. “This crew, they won conference, we tied for a win at East Troy, and we won the Lodi invite early in the year. It’s one of those things. I knew in my heart what we had coming back.
“People might want to discount us, because we lost three out of that top five, but we were really coming back with some good depth. The top five runners really held their own this year and did a wonderful job.”
Senior Ian Sande ran much of last year as the lead runner and all of this season in the No. 1 spot, until he was tripped at the sectional. Junior Colton Drew picked up the slack and took second while Sande followed him in, placing eighth.
Sande placed 13th at state last year in 16:52.
“Right now, I’m obviously a little bit shaken up, but this next week will give me some time to prepare,” Sande said. “I am looking forward to a PR running up there again. It will be definitely a great experience, my last high school race.”
Drew was 38th at state a year ago and is happy to be going back.
“It feels amazing,” Drew said. “I am hoping to be the one of the first in our school to go state bound every single year. only because my first years, I had exceptional seniors that led me along the way. I couldn’t have done it by myself. (The Ridges) is a tough course. It’s a fun course.
“There’s so many people there, faces you’ve never seen before, teams you are never going to run against ever again. It’s just different. You also have the individual runners. They are also fun to compete against as well, because that’s the only race you run for yourself, not just for the team.”
Sophomore Mason Marin was the No. 7 runner for the Eagles a year ago. He has been consistently in the No. 3 spot this season.
“It’s been pretty great,” Marin said. “I really loved this season, because I came back strong in my first race. I was setting a PR overall. I like being up there on the team and running with the same boys I have been running with for quite some time.
“Last year, I think we had a really strong team. I thought it was just great to be on varsity and experience it as a freshman. I thought (state) was such a great expeirence. It was kind of a blur in my mind. Running it, it felt amazing, just being able to take that opportunity that not many people get to run up there.”
Sophomore Sawyer Thorp ran in the fourth spot most of the season, but finished fifth on the team at the sectional. He is questionable for the state meet with a possible stress fracture, but was satisfied with what he accomplished to this point.
“I would say this season was pretty successful,” Thorp said. “I would PR most of the time. I have done pretty well.”
Junior Taylor Phillips was the fifth runner most of the season.
“It was great,” Phillips said of the season. “Honestly, I am really happy with it. Compared to last year, my times are much better. All the work in the summer really paid off. This season went really well.
“Last year (at state), it was crazy. The crowd … it’s just screaming the whole course and it just carries you. I was so excited. It is one of the few races I genuinely think is fun to run. You just don’t feel anything. You just go. I am so excited to be able to go up there and run again.”
Junior Colby Hielsberg and senior Alex Ellifson are the team’s sixth and seventh runners.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.