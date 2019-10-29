The Jefferson girls cross country team enters the WIAA Division 2 state cross country meet after earning a sectional runner-up at the WIAA Division 2 Whitewater sectional. The Eagles had five in the top 20 for a score of 66 points.
Juniors Makenzie Hottinger, Nora Wichman and Ahna Kammer finished in the top 13 at the sectional, while freshman Jocelyn Ramirez took 18th and junior Emily Hollenberger rounded out the team scoring in 19th.
Hottinger was the No. 2 runner the last two years behind four-time state qualifier Mariah Linse, who competes now at UW-Oshkosh. Hottinger has moved into a leadership role this season.
“It feels good,” Hottinger said. “It’s kind of hard, though. We’re close this year, just pushing each other, like every year. It’s serious (because) it is for competition, but we also just want to have fun as a team. We’ve had (a good season). Our training has been mostly the same. We have a different coach (Jason Marin), who was the assistant last year, so we had the same techniques and training.”
Wichman has invested heavily in offseason training the past three summers. She spent this past summer training at a camp in Colorado and was running 5K times under 20 minutes at altitude.
One week into the start of the season, Wichman developed tightness in her calf, which rapidly led to a hamstring injury. That forced her to shut down for the first half of the season and when she returned, part of that hard-fought foundation was gone.
Still, she worked her way back into the lineup and is running No. 2 on the team behind Hottinger.
“It’s really frustrating,” Wichman said. “I’m so grateful that I am able to run and I am grateful that I am here today. The team is a lot of fun this year. I think we’re just building tradition. The freshmen girls kind of followed our lead and they’ve doing great this year.
“I am getting closer (to my target time). I keep cutting down time every meet. I wouldn’t say I am where I want to be. I’m really happy that I had a solid time (at the sectional).”
The Eagles placed seventh as a team last year at state. They won’t be able to count on a top ten finish from Linse this time around, but Hottinger was close to earning a medal herself last year when she placed 13th. Wichman was next in 43rd place.
“I love the energy at the Ridges,” Wichman said. “I just think all of the rolling hills (suit us). We practice hills all the time, so I think we’re really strong at that course.”
Coach Marin has enjoyed seeing the girls team come together after a difficult start to the season.
“Nora was hurt, and Ava Gallardo and Julia Ball were out the entire season,” Marin said. “They had some broken stress fractures going on. That’s two of our top five girls returning as well. But the girls team knew after the season was over last year that they were going to have a lot returning and it was going to be something that other teams were going to have a really hard time dealing with. They have proven it.
“Every single JV race, our team got better and better and better. Some of the girls had to step out of the JV light and into that varsity crew and really did a phenomenal job of picking up where some of these pieces were missing.
“It was just wonderful to watch it happen. You look at our team this year and a couple of these seniors that are on that JV squad that will be graduating, they were great leaders but the rest of our team is still coming back. That’s even more exciting for next year.”
Kahmer sees her team as peaking at the right time.
“I felt like we ran really well as a team (at sectionals),” Kahmer said. “I feel like I had one of my better races this season, so that felt nice. Weather was perfect for running. It was a good day to come out and run a sectional race.
“I’d say we went through a lot of adversity this season. We lost our head coach (Megan Carstens) this year. We went through a lot of injury, a lot of illness. We pushed through, we encouraged each other and we worked with what we had and we gave it our all and that’s what showed today.”
Ramirez emerged as the fourth runner at the sectional for the first time this season, though the Eagles still got finishes from freshman Maddie Griffiths (22nd) and junior Ailey Deblare (23rd) that would have been good enough to qualify for state.
“That was really surprising,” Ramirez said. “I just went out and ran my race. The girls alternate on who finishes in what place, but today I was fourth runner. It did feel really good. I felt fast.
“It was a lot easier (running this course for the second time in 10 days), especially the hill over there that we call ‘Killer.’ It was a lot easier going up it the fourth time. It kept getting easier and easier.
“I started (running) in seventh grade. I have always been focusing on training up until now. It’s kind of great that it’s my freshman year and I am going to state.”
Hollenberger was part of the varsity team that raced at state last year. She’s playing an even bigger role this time around.
“It was a little nerve-racking (at sectionals), but we knew what wanted and we had a plan,” Hollenberger said. “We just went out and did our best. We were looking at East Troy and Lake Mills. All of it was just amazing last year. It was a great experience to go as a team.”
