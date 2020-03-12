GREEN BAY — The lead went back and forth over an 8-minute stretch in the second half, but Wrightstown pulled away in the final minute to earn a 62-54 victory over Lake Mills in a WIAA Division 3 state semifinal on Thursday at Resch Center in Green Bay.
The L-Cats (24-3) were making their first trip to state and taking on a Wrightstown (25-2) team that lost its top player to a knee injury during practice Monday. The game was played in front of a limited crowd due to the concerns of the spread of COVID-19, or more commonly known as coronavirus.
Lake Mills guards Taylor Roughen and Julianna Wagner missed time in the first half due to injury. Roughen returned in the second half and scored 12 points. Wagner returned to the bench with crutches and didn't play in the second half.
Jade Pitta scored 18 points to lead Lake Mills. Wrightstown guard Leah Lemke scored 24 points to lead all scorers.
Wrightstown will play against No. 1 seed Platteville (25-0) in the state championship on Saturday at Resch Center. The game will begin 15 minutes after the Division 4 title game that begins at 6:35 p.m.
The WIAA said in a release that it will refund people whom purchased tickets and were unable to attend the contest.
WRIGHTSTOWN 62, LAKE MILLS 54
Wrightstown 30 32 — 62
Lake Mills 26 28 — 54
Wrightstown (fg ftm-fta pts) — Lemke 10 4-4 24, Riha 3 4-5 11, Mierow 1 3-4 5, Kiel 1 0-0 2, Diny 4 1-2 10, Radtke 1 0-0 2, Vickman 3 2-2 8. Totals — 23 14-17 62.
Lake Mills — Roughen 4 2-4 12, Wagner 0 0-0 0, Pitta 4 9-13 18, Guerrero 3 4-4 10, Mahone 1 3-4 5, Lamke 1 0-0 2, Vasperman 0 1-2 1, Wollin 1 3-7 6. Totals — 14 22-34 54.
3-point goals — W (Riha, Diny) 2, LM (Roughen 2, Pitta, Wollin) 4. Total fouls — W 24, LM 14.
