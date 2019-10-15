Courtney Draeger left the course on Monday knowing she had another day to improve at the WIAA Division 1 state golf meet at University Ridge.
The Jefferson junior shot 96 strokes and was in 59th place out of 78 golfers, but she had to withdraw from the two-day, 36-hole event after having a diabetic reaction on Monday night that resulted in a hospital visit to monitor her ketone levels.
Draeger has type-1 Diabetes.
Draeger’s blood-sugar levels were normal throughout the round Monday — head coach Jeff Schmidt is in regular contact with Draeger’s mom, Heather, whose cell phone has an application monitoring Courtney’s insulin levels.
Draeger is still in the Intensive Care Unit as doctors regulate her ketone levels.
(0) comments
