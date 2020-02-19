WHITEWATER — The freedom for Whitewater senior Jack Mayer to build and pilot his own workout plan started in his strength and conditioning class.
The WIAA loves to tout that athletics are an extension of the classroom and the WIAA Division 2 state qualifying swimmer is proof of that very mission.
When Mayer dives into the pool at UW Natatorium on Friday, he’ll be cutting through the water in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle for the second season in a row with designs on capturing a pair of medals for the Whitewater Whippets as their lone representative in the meet.
The preparation for the meet is four years in the making for Mayer and part of that preparation came from incorporating a final project in a physical education class to his regimen.
“I really enjoyed that project; that strength (and conditioning) final,” Mayer said. “I spent a lot of time on it; I talked to Gina and Andy — our two swim coaches — to talk about what I should be doing. They gave me some insight and early on I did a lot of strength work at the beginning of the season to try to get as much strength as I can. I worked on a lot of lower body and upper body and as time went on more endurance because I was getting a lot of that strength building through actually swimming.”
For Mayer, applying what he was learning in his course wasn’t a matter of getting a good grade — though teacher Justin Crandall, who also is the athletic director indicated Mayer got an A — the aim of the project was to complement the improvements he was making in the pool.
Mayer qualified for state in the 50- and 100-yard freestyle as well as the 200-yard freestyle relay team last year. Mayer and head coach Gina Foucault said an emphasis was made to improve his technique.
“He not only did well in the weight room, he upped his commitment to kicking in practice,” Foucault said. “In the sprints kicking is a big deal, so he was able to get better at that. Last year, that was actually a weakness even though he made it to state and this year, he’s been able to make that a strength.”
In 2018-19, Mayer took ninth place in the 50-yard freestyle in 22.54 seconds and in the 100-yard freestyle he finished with a time of :50.19. This year, he qualified for state after finishing the 50-yard freestyle in 22.23 seconds and the 100-yard freestyle in 48.73 seconds at the WIAA Division 2 Baraboo sectional Saturday, Feb. 15.
His 50-yard freestyle time broke the Whitewater school record.
“Some people, as soon as they get to state, that’s kind of it,” said Mayer, “they’re happy to make it that far. I hope to keep going. I’m not set on stopping with state, I want to beat both of my times. I want to beat the 100 time, that’s my next goal.”
On Monday after the state swim meet, the intensity of the workout plan gets ramped back up in preparation for the track season where Mayer qualified for the WIAA Division 2 state track and field meet with the 400- and 800-meter relay teams as a junior.
“It’s right back to building strength,” Mayer said. “The plan is a little bit more focused on legs because track is more legs, but it’s back to building strength. I wouldn’t say it’s completely different. At the end of track, we do a taper thing too, so some of it is similar. It’s quick and fast kicking in the pool and obviously you want to move your feet fast in track.”
Though Mayer hopes to land somewhere on the podium to conclude his competitive swimming career this weekend, he plans to continue his track career as a sprinter at Dubuque where he’ll pursue a degree in aviation following his father and grandfather’s footsteps.
And Crandall and Foucault hope Whippets follow in Mayer’s footsteps as being committed to a process that produces success.
“We’re going to miss him next year,” Foucault said. “He was a great captain and a hard worker.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.