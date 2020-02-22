MADISON — Senior Jack Mayer set a school record in the 50-yard freestyle and earned a pair of top-seven finishes at the WIAA Division 2 state swim meet Friday at the UW-Natatorium in Madison.
In the 50-yard freestyle — Mayer clocked in at 22.15 — beating the school record he set at sectionals (22.23).
Mayer placed a spot short of the podium in the 100-yard freestyle, finishing seventh with a time of 48.50. Plymouth’s Jack Steinhardt took sixth with a time of 48.15.
The time was the second fastest in program history, only behind Benny Liang.
As the lone representative, Mayer collected 26 points for the Whippets, good for 23rd overall.
Madison Edgewood won the Division 2 state title with 293 points.
Mayer ends his career as a two-time state qualifier for Whitewater.
