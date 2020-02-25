The switch has flipped since Mika Gutoski won the 220-pound title at the Terry Kramer Open.
Gutoski won a match in overtime to get to the finals match and won the title bout with a pin.
From that point forward, the 220-pound senior has transformed from an athlete who wins wrestling matches to a wrestler qualified to compete at the WIAA Division 1 individual state wrestling meet.
Gutoski and Fort Atkinson junior Thomas Witkins will do exactly that on Thursday in the preliminary round of the tournament. The progress the Fort Atkinson senior has made in his first 24 months wrestling has been on full display in the last 30 days since the TKO.
“In the practice room, it’s been constantly offense now,” Witkins said. “It used to be that Mika would just snap down on somebody’s head and hang on to try to get a snap down through go behind, now he’s attacking. At the TKO we saw him wrestling (Janesville Craig junior) Brady Schenk and Brady took him into overtime because he didn’t shoot a single time.
“At sectionals, (Mika) snapped him and went straight to an outside single and put him straight to his back from his feet. Mika — it’s clicking for him currently and it’s amazing to see.”
Gerber echoed that sentiment.
“Even when he was winning matches last year and early this year, there was an inner, underlying notion that he didn’t really know what he was doing,” the ninth-year head coach said. “There was some hesitancy because he was a football player wrestling. Now, he’s still a football guy, but he’s a wrestler too. I think there’s an inner confidence now that he can go out and brawl.”
Gutoski is quick to praise his wrestling partners — like anyone who makes it to state does. But there’s a greater level of sincerity for Gutoski as he recognizes the helping hands.
“I don’t even know how I’ve gotten to this point,” Gutoski said. “It’s a combination of coaches telling me to do this and do that. It’s my practice partners: Jacob (Horvatin), Thomas, Eli (Koehler) and Dorian (Burhans) telling me to do this and do that. It’s what works for them and what doesn’t work. Then I take it all together and figure out what I like.”
While other wrestlers celebrate iron sharpening iron in the practice room, Gutoski has been working toward figuring out what type of wrestler he wanted to become in a weight class filled with established talents. So, he took pages from each of his established teammates: Witkins, who qualified for state a second time, and Horvatin, who was effectively one match away from getting to state as a junior 195-pounder.
“With Thomas, I learned that you don’t have to be overly strong against someone to beat them as long as you have good technique,” said Gutoski. “Thomas, he can win matches by getting on top and throwing the legs in. I learned that I can win matches in more ways than just being a good neutral wrestler. Jacob is such a good neutral level. He’s really explosive and it really helps because he’s overall powerful and explosive.”
Witkins was one and done last year as he lost in overtime against Hartland Arrowhead 182-pounder Mason Diel, who is back at state this year as a junior. Witkins (38-6) will take on Kaukauna junior Trevor Stuyvenberg (30-14).
Gutoski has built a 38-7 record and will face off against Greenfield junior Skyler Gill-Howard (38-3). Wiktins and Gutoski have intentions of wrestling on Friday and Gerber has a simple message to make sure that happens.
“I talked to (them) about their record against a very tough schedule, beating a lot of good guys and focusing on what we’ve done well,” Gerber said. “The journey is really important, but it’s not done yet. We need to refocus on the fact that next week we’ll reflect and enjoy everything we’ve accomplished, but this week it’s all about business.
“We need to make sure we approach this no differently than we do any other tournament. We’re there to win and we’re there to compete. Yes, those are cliches, but they’re cliches because they work.”
Perhaps counterintuitive to established cliches, Gerber intends to embrace the success of Gutoski as a potential example for athletes.
“I think people in this community need to take notice of what we have here,” Gerber said. “The community has two wrestlers who have worked hard and are really good kids. They’ve worked their tails off to get there. … I am incredibly proud of their efforts and I’m excited to see what they can do. I hope people are excited and take notice because you don’t have these types of athletes come through all the time.”
