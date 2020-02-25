As a sophomore, Dean Neff’s first experience at the WIAA individual state wrestling tournament concluded with two cauliflower ears, one big shiner and one sixth place medal.
The next year, Neff was inadvertently choked out during a consolation bracket match and was unconscious for several seconds in the course of being pinned. He recovered and won his fifth place match.
Now, he’s back for more.
“It’s just the experience of it,” Neff said. “That’s just kind of how it goes. That’s part of wrestling.”
Neff makes his third and final appearance at the state tournament for Jefferson as the No. 1 ranked wrestler at 160 pounds in Division 2 by WiWrestling.com with a record of 44-1. He will face either Antigo junior Joshua Heuss or Chilton/Hilbert senior Gaven Lisowe in a quarterfinal match Friday at the Kohl Center.
Joining Neff will be junior teammate Aaron Heine, who carries a 40-7 record into a first round match at 182 pounds on Thursday night.
Neff has been on a mission to win a state title, and took a promising step towards that goal by beating previously top-ranked Prairie du Chien senior Traeton Saint by a 12-4 decision in the sectional final last week.
“Confidence,” said Neff when asked what his takeaway from the sectional was. “I wrestled Saint at youth state and lost to him by one. I took him down four times (on Saturday) with doubles and just lifting him. His upper body was bigger than my upper body, but my lower body was bigger than his lower body. Strength doesn’t really matter. If you have strength and technique, that’s how you win.”
Weber was just as impressed with Neff’s focus in the previous match, a 6-2 decision over Monroe’s Alex Witt.
“He’s obviously done a great job with that (focus),” Jefferson co-wrestling coach Devin Weber said. “In the semifinal, he had a great wrestler from Monroe that he had to beat. He could have overlooked him and looked forward to the finals matchup, but he didn’t. He took care of his business. That’s what I expect him to do is to keep trucking along.
“As great as Saturday was for him (beating Saint in a 1 vs. 2 match), you have to have a short memory, just like if something bad happens. It’s just keeping his eyes on one match at a time now, focusing in on making sure his weight is where it needs to be and doing all the right things. Having tunnel vision, making sure you are looking forward instead of backward.”
He doesn’t have to look forward much longer. His final state tournament is finally here.
“It’s cool,” Neff said. “I’ve been working year round, trying to stay in the right mindset … just stay humble and keep my eyes on my goals and just push through it.”
Heine went and watched Neff compete state a year ago. The experience made an impression.
“I really wanted to be out there,” Heine said. “Looking down at it (from the seats), I’m just out of words. The environment is awesome.”
He made the jump from fourth place finisher at the sectional last year to state qualifier. The difference between third and fourth place at that tournament is oftentimes massive, but motivating for an underclassmen who comes out on the wrong end of it.
“Aaron fell one match short last year,” Weber said. “That really resonated with him the entire year. It motivated him to work hard. At the beginning of the year, we found out that we had switched sectionals, which was unfortunate for him. We knew moving into this sectional, it’s generally a tougher sectional.
“So Aaron was aware that he wasn’t just going to have to be better. He was going to have to be substantially better to have the same opportunity to make it. He had a great match in the third place match, 10-9 in the third period when he pinned the wrestler for Evansville (Collin Roberts) that made it 3-1 versus him this year. They have had some great matches.”
Roberts had Heine on his back when Heine rolled him through and pinned him.
“I was down there, thinking in my head, ‘No, No, No,’” Heine said. “I’ve got to do something. I just kept trying to push him over, pull him over me and just rolled through. That’s what I remember happening. I caught him in a half and just squeezed as hard as I could, as soon as I got in that position, as hard as possible.
“Making it really felt incredible. Last year, I came close, but I didn’t have the fight like I have this year, to really go. My mindset was a little better this year, knowing I can actually beat these kids. Last year, I felt like the small one there. I couldn’t really make it.”
Another year sparring with Neff in practice certainly helped.
“I feel like he really teaches me a lot,” Heine said. “He has helped me in every single position. He really pushes me hard. This past week, on Wednesday, he knew he had to face a really tough kid, so we were going hard. He was telling me stuff I needed to do, stuff he wanted me to do to help him. I feel that really helped me as well.”
Weber sees the improvement in Heine, too.
“Growth 100 percent,” Weber said. “Top, bottom, neutral, everywhere he has been. We have two kids going to state at 160 and 182. They practice together and that’s a big part of their success is working collaboratively together and improving. It’s been exciting and fun to coach both of them.”
Heine’s father, Brian, won a third place medal at state as a senior.
“It does feel nice (to be going),” Heine said. “Now I can rub it in to my old man, that I went junior year and he didn’t. Junior year, he broke his elbow. Senior year, he was ranked sixth, fought really hard and finished third.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.