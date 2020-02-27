MADISON — Thomas Witkins nearly completed the takedown in the third period to take the lead and given the way he’s held onto advantages this season, a trip to the semifinals would have been imminent.
But the Fort Atkinson junior 182-pounder didn’t completely secure the takedown against Sauk Prairie senior Marcus Hankins before the match was reset due to an elbow injury.
When the match was reset, Sauk Prairie senior Marcus Hankins went on the attack and got the game-winning points in a 5-3 decision in the 182-pound quarterfinals at the WIAA Division 1 individual state wrestling tournament hosted at the Kohl Center in Madison on Thursday.
“I thought we had a takedown in the third (period),” Fort Atkinson coach Ryan Gerber said. “Apparently I’m wrong in that, but it’s the same shot we had in the first period, we should have had the finish, we just didn’t get the points in the third for it. The difference is just execution.”
Both Witkins and 220-pound Fort Atkinson senior Mika Gutoski will have matches on Friday during the 10 a.m. session. Gutoski will face Brookfield Central junior Frederick and Witkins will take on Cedarburg senior Jacob Steidinger.
Witkins took a 3-2 lead with an escape to open the third period before the match was tied back up by a stalling call when Witkins backed away from the circle.
In the third period, Witkins attacked with the same outside-leg technique that he got caught in near the end of the first period. At the end of the first period, Witkins left an opening for Hankins and fell behind 2-0 going into the second period. Witkins improved his execution in the third period and did get Hankins to his back, but Hankins applied pressure on the back side of his elbow and the match was promptly interrupted.
“It wasn’t anything intentional (by Hankins). They stopped it for a potentially dangerous situation,” Fort Atkinson coach Ryan Gerber said. “It’s a normal wizard position that just got a little low on the elbow. The pressure is applied on the joint and if he did it intentionally, they would have blown the whistle and it would have been one point. It wasn’t intentional, the kid was defending as he should.”
Gutoski found himself on the wrong end of a fast-paced scramble when he got pinned at 1 minute, 49 seconds by Greenfield junior Skyler Gill-Howard, who went on to defeat Kyles.
Because Gill-Howard (40-3) defeated Kyles (36-8), Gutoski (38-8) will wrestle Kyles during the 10 a.m. session on Friday at the Kohl Center in Madison.
“He did some good things, he just got caught and put on his back,” Gerber said. “That kid from Greenfield is a horse. There was some poor positioning on our part and Mika understands where he needs to be better.
“If we’re going to go down, we’re going to go down being aggressive tomorrow.”
To get into the quarterfinals, Witkins earned a 2-0 decision against Kaukauna junior Trevor Stuyvenberg (30-15). Witkins and Stuyvenberg mostly tied up throughout the first period. After winning the coin flip at the beginning of the second period, Witkins was able to get both feet between Stuyvenberg’s legs where he locked them in for the full period. In the third period, Stuyvenberg took his chances on top and Witkins got a reversal with 44 seconds left to effectively earn the victory considering he showed off his dominance as a leg rider.
“He was taller, so I know that if I get my legs in on a taller person it’s a lot harder for them to get away from me,” Witkins said. “I just wanted to get on top and ride him out, I wasn’t too worried about getting pinned — I knew it could happen, but I didn’t want to force it and open myself up like he did.
“He tried to pin me and I wasn’t open for a pin, so I got my reversal and put him down.”
Witkins is the first Fort Atkinson wrestler to win a match at the state tournament since 2016 when Austin Kind won on the consolation side of the bracket.
“I think Thomas is one of the best leg riders we’ve had come through here and we’ve had a couple of good ones,” said Gerber, who is in his ninth year as head coach. “That was all execution, experience and that was heart. That kid caught us and we were still able to get the boots in and ride him out.”
