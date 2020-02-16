SUN PRAIRIE — In the preliminary assessment of the WIAA Division 1 Sun Prairie regional, Stoughton was the presumptive victor when all was said and done on Saturday, Feb. 15.
So, given that context, the Fort Atkinson wrestling team was aiming to see how many of its 14 wrestlers could qualify as individuals for the WIAA Division 1 sectional Saturday, Feb. 22.
Stoughton scored 273 points to win the regional and Fort Atkinson (180.5 points) came in second place with eight wrestlers qualifying for sectionals with a top-four finish. Junior Thomas Witkins was the only Fort Atkinson wrestler to take first place leading five second-place finishers and two fourth-place finishers.
"You could look at that and say we didn't finish the day as well as we would have liked to," said Fort Atkinson coach Ryan Gerber referring to the fact that the Blackhawks went 2-11 in the final round of the Badger Conference Tournament, "but we did a great job getting ourselves into positions to take on some really talented wrestlers. For some of our kids, because we're realistic, the goal is to get to sectionals. State would be great for anyone, but some of these kids are first-year wrestlers, so getting to sectionals is an accomplishment."
One of those first-year wrestlers was 106-pounder Bryce Volla, who won two matches to grab the last qualifying spot. Volla (14-9) pinned Kettle Moraine freshman Chris Biondo in 51 seconds to advance.
"He had to win two to get through," Gerber said. "Our fans erupted when he got the pin to go. For a kid wrestling in his first attempt to get through to sectionals, that’s a mission accomplished for Bryce. He will have a real tough matchup in the first round next week and that will be a great test for him."
Junior Dorian Burhans (20-14) took fourth place in the 285-pound weight class.
Four of the five Fort Atkinson wrestlers — senior Mika Gutoski (220), junior Jacob Horvatin (195), senior Sawyer Brandenburg (120) and freshman Aiden Worden (132) — lost to Stoughton opponents in the finals. Senior Tristin Trevino was defeated in a 6-4 decision by Oregon sophomore Michael Schliem.
Gutoski (35-6) lost a 6-0 decision to Stoughton junior Brooks Empey (45-1); Horvatin (31-9) lost a 6-2 decision to Stoughton junior Rudy Detweiler (23-3); Brandenburg (28-13) was pinned in 11 seconds by Nicolar Rivera (37-0); and Worden (30-11) was pinned at 2:38 by Stoughton sophomore Trenton Dow (36-10).
"They were huge confidence builders this week for Mika and Jacob," Gerber said. "Mika went six minutes against Brooks. In the duals, he got pinned (in the first period). We haven’t seen them since that dual, so for him to go six minutes shows how much better Mika has gotten. For him to realize he can compete with anybody in the state of Wisconsin — Brooks is one of the best wrestlers pound for pound in the state of Wisconsin."
Horvatin was defeated in the conference title in a 9-2 decision by Detweiler.
"For Jacob, who wrestled Detweiler and lost 9-2, we were close to tying that with a takedown late," Gerber said. "It’s a reassurance that if he sticks to what’s gotten him to this point, he’s going to be able to compete. We just have to find ways to make sure we can take shots at the end of the match."
Gerber was more excited about the fact that Brandenburg earned his 100th win on the way to the finals than surrendering an 11-second pin in the finals.
"There’s an acknowledgement that he’s a very good wrestler, but we shouldn’t be getting pinned in 11 seconds. That’s unacceptable," Gerber said. "I’m not going to sit here and predict matches against Rivera if we see him again, but we should be able to compete and fight better than 11 seconds. He got caught leaving his arm up and Nicolar took advantage of it and pancaked him to the mat."
Trevino, on the other hand, was defeated in the title match by Oregon sophomore Michael Schliem and had to defeat Stoughton senior Trent Carpenter in the wrestlebacks to take second place. He pinned him at 3:57.
"Tristin continues to work hard and be impressive," Gerber said. "He got into the championship match and lost. He won his wrestleback to hold his spot. Tristin has had as tough of competition as anybody the last four years. He’s eight matches away from 100. That’s pretty damn impressive. I think he’s wrestling as well as anybody on our team right now. It’s just a matter of going out and taking care of business."
Next week, taking care of business means getting to the WIAA Division 1 individual state tournament. And the route they've taken to this points has included two weekends in a row squaring off against one of the best programs in the state in Stoughton.
"We’ve come a long ways when it comes to competing against them. We treat them as a team we can compete against as opposed to some deity that must be vanquished," Gerber said. "You can’t do that because in a sport like wrestling where it’s a one-on-one match up in a combat sport like this, if you have any inferiority complex against the kids that your wrestling, that’s huge; especially this time of year. That’s why we’re preaching confidence and mental preparation as much as anything."
WIAA DIVISION 1 SUN PRAIRIE REGIONAL
Team scores — 1, Stoughton, 273; 2, Fort Atkinson, 180.5; 3, Oconomowoc, 171.5; 4, Oregon, 140.5; 5, Monona Grove/McFarland, 113; 6, Sun Prairie, 92; 7, Kettle Moraine, 83.5; 8, Madison La Follette, 80.5.
106 pounds — 1, Suddeth, Sto; 4, Volla, FA. 113 — 1, Wolbert, KM. 120 — 1, Rivera, Sto; 2, Brandenburg, FA. 126 — 1, Liddle, Ore. 132 — 1, Dow, Sto; 2, Worden, FA. 138 — 1, Schliem, Ore; 2, Trevino, FA; 145 — 1, Model, Sto. 152 — 1, Mechler, Sto. 160 — 1, Spilde, Sto. 170 — 1, Willett, Oco. 182 — 1, Witkins, FA. 195 — 1, Detweiler, Sto; 2, Horvatin, FA. 220 — 1, Empey, Sto; 2, Gutoski, FA. 285 — 1, Schlicht, MG/M; 4, Burhans, FA.
