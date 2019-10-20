MADISON — Junior Julianna Wagner and sophomore Gabby Mahr lost a pair of sets via tiebreaker in the second round of the WIAA Division 2 state doubles tournament on Friday and that’s how their season ended at Nielsen Tennis Stadium in Madison.
Wagner and Mahr were 23-3 for the Lake Mills L-Cats, but they were defeated, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (8) by Kylie McCormick and Carly Bomier of Appleton Xavier. McCormick and Bomier lost their next two matches and were eliminated from podium contention.
Wagner and Mahr won their opening match of the tournament on Thursday against West Salem duo Julia Krien and Josie Lajuenesse, 6-2, 6-3. The Lake Mills duo completed the season with a 24-4 record.
The L-Cats sent one other doubles pair to the state tournament. No. 2 doubles Mia Kroll and Makaylah Legel were defeated on Friday, 6-0, 6-2 by Phoebe Christienson and Jenna Wahl of Onalaska Luther. Christenson and Wahl (22-4) went on to take fifth place in the tournament.
Legel and Wahl (28-1) won their first match of the tournament against Jada Brunkow and Phoebe Jerome of Barron.
Lake Mills senior Jena Smith was the lone singles player to qualify for the state meet. Smith was defeated by Sarah Horth, 7-6 (7), 7-5, in her first match of the tournament.
