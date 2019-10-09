EAST TROY — Laura Traver was crowned the No. 4 singles champion at a WIAA Division 2 sectional Tuesday at East Troy.
“She did a great job,” Jefferson head coach Steve Rogers said. “I was really happy for her, it’s really something to win your flight at sectionals.”
Anna Kallsen was defeated in first-round action at the top singles flight.
Overall, Jefferson finished fifth at the 17-team sectional with 16 points. Catholic Memorial won the sectional with 45 points. Whitewater placed 11th with four points.
Traver started out the sectional with a 6-3, 2-6, 6-4 victory. In the finals at the No. 4 flights, Traver defeated Edgerton’s Kylee Houfe, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 12-10.
“Both of Laura’s matches were unbelievable as far as back-and-forth tennis, long points,” Rogers said. “Laura had a chance to lose in the final both sets, but she hung in there and came through in the clutch.”
Only the No. 1 and No. 2 flights can move from sectionals to state.
Kallsen lost to Shorewood’s Margaret Bugnacki, 6-3, 6-0.
“That was the best match she’s (Kallsen) played this year,” Rogers said.
Kallsen took three of the first five games off Bugnacki, who placed sixth at the WIAA Division 2 state tournament last season, before the Shorewood player wrestled back control of the match.
“People who watched were amazed at how many balls Anna was able to get back,” Rogers said. “I think Anna was proud the way she played.”
Kallsen has a chance to reach the state tennis meet via a special qualifier. Rogers said her fate would be known by the end of the week.
