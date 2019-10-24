JOHNSON CREEK — The Johnson creek girls volleyball team defeated Markesan in straight sets, 25-14, 25-19, 25-23, in a WIAA Division 3 regional match Thursday night at Johnson Creek High School.
“The girls really came alive tonight,” Bluejay head coach Kassidy Wright said. “If they keep playing like this, we can do great things.”
Kaiyli Thompson and Maiya Benner led Johnson Creek (24-6, 6-0) with 12 kills and 10 kills, respectively.
Lexi Swanson finished the game with a team-high 21 assists, while Kenadie LeSage recorded 13. Benner had a team-best 11 digs.
Bella Herman served three aces and three Bluejay players ended the match with one block.
Johnson Creek will take on top-seeded Waterloo on the road Saturday at 7 p.m.
JOHNSON CREEK 3, Markesan 1
Hornets 14 19 23
Blue jays 25 25 25
Kills — JC Thompson 12. Assists — JC Swanson 21. Digs — JC Benner 11. Aces — JC Heraman 3. Blocks — JC Three tied at one.
