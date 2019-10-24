The Fort Atkinson Blackhawks didn’t lead in the first set until they scored their 24th point.
The fifth-seeded Blackhawks overcame the slow start to take the first two sets, and avoided a comeback attempt by bouncing back to win a 26-24, 25-15, 21-25, 25-10 victory against 12th-seeded Westosha Central in a WIAA Division 1 girls volleyball match on Thursday at Fort Atkinson High School.
“I think that often times, we play to whomever is on the other side of the court and it takes us a couple of sets to realize that we’re faster and more dominant than how we started the match,” Fort Atkinson coach Liz Gnatzig said. “I wish there was a better answer. We’ve tried to practice different ways, but we take a while to adjust in games.”
When they did adjust, they were convincingly better than the Falcons. But it took time. In the second set, Fort Atkinson played to a 12-12 tie before Jadyn Krause took over service and tactfully attacked the Westosha Central serve receive.
“We practice zones and seems and Jadyn — above a lot of the people on the team — hits her spot well every single time,” Gnatzig said. “She and Callie (Krause) hit balls in spots ... to really locate their serves so that serve receive had to move and adjust. When we can take teams out of system, that gives us a really big advantage.”
By the time Jadyn Krause gave up the serve, Fort Atkinson had forced Westosha to use two timeouts and taken a 17-12 lead. Callie Krause closed the game with four aces.
Defensively, the Blackhawks got 37 digs from Jadyn Krause and five blocks from Alyssa Heagney.
The other edge Fort Atkinson had on Thursday was the hitting ability of Emma Mans, who had been out with an injury since the Badger South Conference tournament on Saturday, October 12. Mans had 24 kills, though she didn’t play all six rotations for all four sets as the Blackhawks were being cautious with her injury.
“We were light with her in practice and we’ll see how she recovers tomorrow after playing the game,” Gnatzig said. “It definitely limits us when we try to find the best patterns for her in our front-row offense. In defense, she has a great swing out of the back row, which is why we keep her in, but we take her out when she needs to take a break on her feet.”
Fort Atkinson will continue its season on the road against fourth-seeded Milton on Saturday at 7 p.m. The Red Hawks earned a four-set victory at home against 13th-seeded Madison La Follette.
