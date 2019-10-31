BURLINGTON — Three trips to the WIAA sectionals, and the same opponent met the Fort Atkinson Blackhawks once again.
Burlington proved to be too much for Fort Atkinson, which came out tight in the first set and struggled to find a rhythm in ball handling before eventually falling 25-5, 25-17, 25-15, in a WIAA Division 1 girls volleyball sectional semifinal match on Thursday.
The Blackhawks fell behind early in the opening game, unable to handle service from Burlington.
“They’re tough servers, but when it comes down it, I think we came out a little flat on our serve receive,” coach Liz Gnatzig said. “We didn’t move as well and adjust to where they were putting the ball.
“We need to take ownership of that.”
The Demons made long runs on the serve of Mackenzie Leach and Lizzy Stoffel, running off six points on Leach’s serve, and then 14 of the final 16 points on Stoffel’s service.
Final match statistics were not available for Burlington, but co-head coach Teri Little said after the match that serving was an emphasis coming into the match.
“That set the tone,” Little said. “We knew they had a couple of big hitters, and we wanted to neutralize their ability to get them the ball.”
Fort Atkinson started the second set strong, capitalizing on a strong service run by Callie Krause to take a 4-0 lead. Burlington rallied to take an 8-7 lead, and then the two teams went back and forth with service runs until Fort Atkinson libero Jadyn Krause went to the service line.
Fueled by a pair of kills by Emma Mans, an ace by Krause and a handful of Burlington errors, Fort Atkinson took a 17-14 lead. However, a hitting error by Mans gave the serve back to Burlington, and the Demons then ran off 13 points on the serve of Samantha Naber.
After Fort Atkinson fumbled Naber’s final service of the set into the net, Burlington had a two-set lead.
The ball handling woes continued in the third set for Fort Atkinson, as Burlington pulled out to a 12-5 lead before the Blackhawks called a timeout. While the team finally got the serve back on a service error at 13-6, a spike by Burlington’s Morgan Klein got the serve back.
Fort would manage one final run on Jadyn Krause’s serve, closing the gap to 19-12, but BHS would allow the Blackhawks no closer. The match ended on one final kill by Leach.
Colver spoke to the solidity of her four seniors, led Thursday night by Jadyn Krause’s 19 digs.
“Our seniors have put tons of time into our program,” Gnatzig said. “Fort Atkinson has come a long way in the past few years. A lot of that goes to these girls, even in their young years.
“It comes down to the fact that they dedicate themselves, day in and day out. They give everything for this program, working their butts off in the offseason just to come back and work hard in August,” Colver said. “For them, I’m super proud of them, very thankful for them, and happy to coach them.”
BURLINGTON 3, FORT ATKINSON 0
Blackhawks 5 17 15
Demons 25 25 25
Kills — FA Emma Mans 9. Assists — FA Callie Krause 12. Digs — FA Jadyn Krause 19. Aces — FA Callie Krause, Jadyn Krause 2.
