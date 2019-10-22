JEFFERSON — Kaley Jacobson was fine leaving the ninth-place showing at the Rock Valley Conference Tournament beyond the rearview mirror.
“Saturday was an anomaly,” Jacobson said. “Everything broke down on Saturday.”
One year removed from winning the RVC title, the Eagles played poorly.
They moved on in convincing fashion with a 25-18, 25-18, 25-15 victory against Columbus in a WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal volleyball game at Premier Bank Gymnasium in Jefferson on Tuesday.
Senior Cassidy Spies had 16 kills and four aces to lead the attack. Fellow senior Claire Peachey displayed her versatility with eight kills and 13 assists — both marks were good for second on the team in the respective categories.
Senior libero Parker Biwer had a team-high 16 digs to lead the defense. Part of the restored order for the Eagles came with the return of setter Ivana Hernandez, who was sick on Saturday. Hernandez had a team-high 18 assists.
“No one was too steady on Saturday,” Jacobson said. “So I think (bouncing back) shows their maturity. We have eight seniors that play and are on the court, so I think that shows a lot of growth from where they started to where they are now as seniors.”
Offensively, Jefferson’s attack was bolstered by sophomore Presley Biwer, who had four kills on 10 attempts.
While the seniors were certainly steadying forces, freshman Ayianna Johnson showed glimpses of being a dominant force. At the moment, Johnson serves as an intimidating middle blocker capable of immediately getting her full forearms over the net as a blocker. Johnson officially had two blocks, but she altered the Columbus attack with regularity.
“She’s a newbie,” Jacobson said. “She played JV all year and has never played volleyball before so she’s had to kind of learn the game and learn where to go. We needed her to get more comfortable knowing the game before we could give her a chance up here. She’s been working hard and she’s figuring it out.”
In the second set, Jefferson saw its six-point lead shrink to two points before Parker Biwer started serving. The Eagles appeared to be about to take control of the set for good when Johnson hit an out of system ball straight down to give Jefferson a 20-14 lead. Two rallies later, Johnson blocked a ball at the net the deflected back off of the hitter’s head and down to the ground to give the Eagles a 22-14 lead.
“I definitely think she is a nice presence up there with her height and her clear athleticism,” Jacobson said. “Right now, she’s contributing most blocking and we’re still trying to get her into our transition and into the flow of swinging.”
From there, the ultimate result was never in question.
Next up for the Eagles is a trip to Lake Mills to take on the L-Cats in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal on Thursday at 7 p.m.
JEFFERSON 3, COLUMBUS 0
Cardinals 18 18 15
Eagles 25 25 25
Kills — J Spies 16. Blocks — J Peachey and Pr. Biwer 1. Assists — J Hernandez 18. Digs — J Pa. Biwer 16. Aces — J Spies 4.
