LAKE MILLS — Swing after swing, the Lakeside Lutheran girls volleyball team put pressure on Whitewater’s defense.
And after holding up early, the floodgates opened as senior Ella Collins and junior Payton Kuepers combined for 25 kills as the second-ranked Warriors defeated the visiting Whippets, 25-15, 25-17, 25-12 Thursday in a WIAA Division 2 regional semifinal.
“We have a really talented team, whether it’s our outsides, whether it’s our middles, we have a lot of hitters that can hit the ball,” Lakeside Lutheran head coach Jenny Krauklis said. “So it’s making sure we can stay aggressive and we’re actually hitting the ball.”
Warriors setter Karli Johnson finished with 35 assists as she distributed the ball around to all of her options, which challenged Whitewater’s defense consistently.
“We just had to make sure we were identifying their hitters because they’re not a team that has just one hitter,” Whitewater head coach Kathy Bullis said. “They have three. You have to make sure you identify them.”
The 10th-seeded Whippets, who got to this point by beating seventh-ranked Walworth Big Foot, were able to play evenly for stretches of the match.
But against the No. 2 ranked team in Division 2, they just couldn’t sustain it.
“We needed to focus on our details and just stay confident. We are a very good team,” Bullis said. “We just need to stay confident.”
Lakeside Lutheran sophomore Ella DeNoyer helped the Warriors (34-6) in the first set with a stuff block to spark an 8-0 run to pull ahead 24-14. The Whippets got one point before a missed serve handed the first set to the hosts.
Bullis had a couple kills early in the second, including one to tie the game at 8-8 before a hitting error by the Warriors handed the Whippets their first lead of the match.
The Warriors responded with a 4-0 run, and after Emme Bullis put a ball down to stop the momentum, Kuepers followed with her own kill.
Bullis finished with a team-high 11 kills and was one of three to tie with a team-high six digs.
“It’s keeping them out of system, and that starts with us being aggressive,” Krauklis said of trying to neutralize Bullis’ powerful kills. “I think the other part is when you’re up against another good hitter, she’s going to get some good swings, and you just got to know that’s what happens and start serve receiving the next ball that we have a really good first attack.”
From there, sophomore middle hitter Ella DeNoyer served four consecutive aces to put the game away.
“I think just our focus. It wasn’t for lack of trying or lack of ability,” Kathy Bullis said. “I think we just needed to get more focused and play faster. We were caught back on our heels quite a bit. We weren’t playing fast.”
Johnson’s ability to keep the Whippets guessing was evident to start the third set as the Warriors wasted no time jumping ahead.
“We’ve really been working with her in practice on seeing the other side of the net so she knows which hitters are going to have the best opportunity to score, and she’s been doing a phenomenal job at that,” Krauklis said.
The Whippets have just one senior on their roster, rightside hitter Maddie Arnett, who will depart after graduation.
Junior Kaylee Raymond led Lakeside Lutheran in aces (5) and digs (15).
The Warriors will take on third-seeded East Troy on Saturday at 7 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3, WHITEWATER 0
Whippets 15 17 12
Warriors 25 25 25
Team Leaders
Kills — W Bullis 11; LL Collins 15. Aces — W K. Kopecky 2; LL Raymond 5. Assists — W Linos 12; LL Johnson 35. Blocks — W Tovar 1; LL DeNoyer 2.5. Digs — W Bullis, Carollo, Skindingsrude 6; LL Raymond 15.
