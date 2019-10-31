HARTLAND — The Lakeside Lutheran volleyball team moved one game away from the state tournament after beating Lake Country Lutheran, 25-16, 21-25, 27-25, 25-22, in a WIAA Division 2 sectional semifinal game Thursday night in Hartland.
Karli Johnson collected a team-high 30 assists and also tied a team-best with six aces in the Lakeside win.
"(Johnson) had a great serving game for us, with a six-point run in set one, a five-point run in set four," Lakeside coach Jenny Krauklis said. "The never-give-up attitude tonight from the whole team is what kept us in the match against a great team."
Ella Collins recorded 15 kills, while Payton Kuepers finished the game with 10. Kuepers also had 19 digs and two blocks. Complementing Kuepers' effort defensively was Kaylee Raymond, who had 12 digs.
"Lake Country Lutheran played an aggressive game and kept us out of system for a majority of the match," Krauklis said. "I was proud of my girls for staying focused and being able to play out of their comfort zone and pull through on some close sets.
"Kaylee Raymond had a great game. When others were struggling in serve receive, she was very consistent. She also did a great job digging in right back. She had a seven-point serve streak in the first set set to pull out the big win."
Lake Country Lutheran played an aggressive game and kept us out of system for a majority of the match. I was proud of my girls for staying focused and being able to play out of their comfort zone and pull through on some close sets. Kaylee Raymond had a great game. When others were struggling in serve receive, she was very consistent. She also did a great job digging in right back. She had a 7 point serve streak in the first set set to pull out the big win.
The Warriors will play in the sectional final Saturday against McFarland in East Troy at 7 p.m.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3, LAKE COUNTRY LUTHERAN 1
Warriors 25 21 27 25
Lightning 16 25 25 22
Kills — LL Collins 15. Assists — LL Johnson 30. Digs — LL Kuepers 19. Aces — LL Raymond, Johnson 6. Blocks — LL DeNoyer 7.5
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.