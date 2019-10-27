LAKE MILLS — All three sets were competitive, but complete control never seemed far away for the Lakeside Lutheran Warriors.
After winning a tight second set, the Warriors raced out to a seven-point lead in the third set before claiming a 25-21, 25-23, 25-16 victory against East Troy in a WIAA Division 2 regional final at Lakeside Lutheran High School on Saturday night.
As the Trojans tried to chip away and regain control in the third set, Lakeside continued to feed Ella Collins, who finished with 16 kills. With most of the offensive momentum funneling through Collins, setter Karli Johnson changed pace by setting up Lily Schuetz for a kill to take a 15-10 lead.
Johnson had 31 assists as she mixed the attack around as Payton Kuepers added 10 kills to help complement the offense.
“We have a fast-paced offense and after watching East Troy a little bit, and we did a great job using that tonight,” Lakeside Lutheran coach Jenny Krauklis said. “We didn’t have to do anything special to prepare for them because I knew our normal attack and the normal way we run offense and defense would work well.”
Johnson picked up her 2,000th assist in her career during the match for the Warriors (35-6 overall record).
The Warriors were able to keep East Troy out of system throughout the match. One of the ways they were successful disrupting the Trojans’ rhythm was with a variety of style with which Collins attacked. As East Troy backed off to give itself a chance to dig out the big swings from Collins and Kuepers, Collins had the touch to tip kills over blocks and in front of the back row.
“A lot of time our back row really helps us out with that because they are able to see what’s happening on the other side of the court,” Collins said. “They can call shots out for us when we go up to hit.
“If they see the doughnut open for us, we can hit it there. That’s why it works, it’s them calling it out for us.”
Krauklis was willing to give Collins a little bit more credit for her ability to find the soft spots in the East Troy defense.
“She’s been working really hard at reading the defense and that’s really where that comes from,” Krauklis said. “She can see the blocks, she can see the defense when she goes up to hit the ball and she puts it where there’s an empty hole. She’s been working on that a lot in practice from the beginning of the season and last year. As a senior with four years of practicing, she’s good at it.”
Collins was only able to disrupt East Troy’s rhythm because of the execution in the back row by the Warriors. Though Kylie Gnabasik allowed two balls to fall inside the back line after clearing her head, the senior libero led the Warriors with 17 digs.
“Our back row was doing a great job getting the ball up. (East Troy) had tough serves and I think our back row was able to put those up for setters and the setters were able to put up great balls for us,” Collins said. “I think everything came together super well tonight. We were really flowing together well tonight.”
Lakeside Lutheran will continue its season on the road against Hartland Lake Country Lutheran at 7 p.m. Thursday.
LAKESIDE LUTHERAN 3, EAST TROY 0
Trojans 21 23 16
Warriors 25 25 25
Kills — LL E. Collins 16; ET Winkler 37. Assists — LL Johnson 31; ET Wendt 27. Blocks — LL Langille 3.5; ET Wendt 3. Aces — LL Raymond 2; ET Hunter 1. Digs — LL Gnabasik 17; ET Wendt 9.
