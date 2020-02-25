Johnson Creek senior Lukas David enters the WIAA Division 3 individual state wrestling tournament field as a 220-pound sectional champion and makes his second state appearance in the quarterfinal on Friday.
With his second straight advancement through the Dodgeland sectional, David extended Johnson Creek’s streak of producing state qualifiers to 12 years.
Mark Lemminger began Johnson Creek’s streak with a trip to state in 2009, about the time David began youth wrestling at the age of six.
“It feels really nice (to go again),” David said. “I really wanted to win it for the team and for Johnson Creek.”
David lost a close decision in the first round last season at state, but gained a lot from the experience.
“My experience last year? Hopefully, not as good as this one,” David said. “I got my feet wet and I wanted to make it back, because I wanted redemption.
“It was crazy there. It was really high ceilings. It’s just so different. This one (Dodgeland), you know it’s a high school. (At the Kohl Center), the mats are separated 10, 20 feet.”
Johnson Creek co-wrestling coach Marcus Novak fully expected David to make it back after upping his game over the past year.
“His technique is a little bit better,” Novak said. “He’s a little bit stronger. He’s mentally ready to get there.”
David has gotten better on his feet, and better at finishing on top.
“I am better at neutral,” David said. “I did a lot of shots. Last year, I was reliant on the slide-by. This year, I’ve done more shooting, which is really different. Last year, I didn’t do the arm bar as much as I did this year. I do that a lot more.”
