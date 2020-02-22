EVANSVILLE — Jefferson senior Dean Neff earned his third consecutive trip to the WIAA Division 2 individual state wrestling tournament and junior Aaron Heine earned his first state berth to highlight the wrestling team’s 10th place finish at the Evansville/Albany sectional on Saturday.
Neff won the 160-pound weight class and improved to 44-1 on the season. He pinned Edgerton’s Hunter Seblom at 4 minutes, 27 seconds of the quarterfinals, scored a 6-2 decision over Monroe’s Patrick Rielly (30-10) in the semifinals and won a 12-4 major decision over Prairie du Chien’s Traeton Saint (48-3) in the championship match. Saint and Neff were ranked first and second in the state in Division 2, respectively, entering the tournament.
“There was a lot of hype for the No. 1 vs. No. 2,” Jefferson co-head coach Devin Weber said. “Dean did a great job making sure he took care of the Monroe kid to get into state and then it was time for that match up. Dean studies a lot of film. He knew where he wanted to get his attacks and he does a great job. To pick up a major decision against a wrestler of that caliber is really impressive.”
Heine placed third at 182 and will take a 40-7 record to the state tournament. He pinned Wisconsin Dells’ Matt Getgen at 3:13 of the quarterfinals, then lost a 7-5 decision to Monroe’s Alex Witt (40-6), the No. 2 ranked wrestler in D2, in the semifinals.
After receiving a medical forfeit from Edgerton’s Dominic Hogan in the consolation semifinals, Heine punched his ticket to state against a conference rival in the third place match with a pin over Evansville/Albany’s Collin Roberts (38-8) in 5:02.
Heine, who entered the tournament ranked ninth, pinned Roberts in the Rock Valley Conference tournament finals two weeks ago. Roberts and Heine each traded decisions earlier in the season too. Heine got the best of Roberts at Mid-States in December and Roberts won in an RVC dual in January.
“When Aaron got that 20-second pin at conference I remember telling him, ‘That’s great, but he has to come back ready for the next one because you might have to beat him again to go to state,’” Weber said. “This was definitely the best match they’ve had. It was 10-9 going into the third period, Aaron was down and got a reversal and the pin. It was a good, old-fashioned barn burner.”
Sophomores Ethan Dieckman (138) and Brady Lehman (195) lost one-point decisions in the quarterfinals and were eliminated. Dieckman (25-9) lost a 7-6 decision to Beloit Turner’s Andres Beltran (32-12). Lehman (22-8) also lost by a 7-6 decision to Edgerton’s Sam Hedding (20-17).
Senior Curtis Kincaid (220) finished 0-2, losing a 12-4 major decision to Prairie du Chien’s Colten Wall (17-4) in the quarterfinals, then losing a 4-3 decision to Richland Center’s Jake Morris (21-8) in the consolation semifinals. Kincaid ended the season with a 20-8 record.
“Curtis had one of the best 0-2 days I’ve ever seen,” Weber said. “He went out in the first match and took him down in the first period. That stunned the kid. He wrestled him to a close match early and stayed in good position but he didn’t win.
“In his next match, he fought hard and he couldn’t quite get a takedown at the end. I was proud to see how he finished his senior year. He had a lot of fun and it was fun to see him get to the sectional.”
Both Lake Mills qualifiers were eliminated.
Freshman Ben Buchholtz (152) lost to Viroqua’s Aaron Dobbs (39-6) at 2:56 of the 152 quarterfinals. At 170, junior Charlie Cassady lost by fall to Prairie du Chien’s Bradyn Saint (46-6) at 1:59 of the quarterfinals, then lost by fall to Mauston’s Roman Martinez (21-7) at :49. Cassady finished with a 24-11 record.
Division 2 matches at the state tournament begin at approximately 7 p.m. on Thursday at the Kohl Center. Heine will wrestle a first round match on Thursday night. Neff receives a first round bye and will wrestle in the quarterfinals on Friday morning.
Friend advances for Whippets
Familiarity was a deciding factor for Tre’Veon Bivens.
The Beloit Turner senior wrestled Whitewater’s Carter Friend four times previously before they squared off Saturday in the 152-pound title bout at the WIAA Division 2 Evansville sectional.
Bivens used that prior experience to his advantage en route to a 6-2 win and a trip to state.
Friend, a sophomore, also advanced to state.
Evansville/Albany’s Austin Scofield joined Bivens as the only other area sectional champion.
Edgerton’s Ryan Hazzard (113) and Reed Farrington also finished in the top three to advance to state, along with Turner’s Devon Harbison (120), Drew Ries (195) and Trey Griinke (220).
Bivens had beaten Friend three of the previous four meetings and knew that if he set the tone early, he’d be able to control the match.
“I think it was a big advantage to wrestle him before because I knew what he wanted to do,” Bivens said of Friend. “He wanted to come out and circle, circle, circle and try to hit the high shots, and I wasn’t going to let him do that.
“And knowing that I had already made it to state before that match helped me relax and just go out and wrestle with a lot of confidence.”
Bivens is now 38-7 this season.
The state tournament begins Thursday afternoon at the Kohl Center.WIAA Division 2 Evansville Sectional
FIRST AND THIRD-PLACE MATCHES
(Top three qualify for state meet)
106 — Title: Chase Beckett (Portage) dec. Rhett Koenig (Prairie Du Chien 3-1; Third: Parker Heintz (Lodi) pinned Jack Dubach (Monroe) 3:17
113 — Title: Josh Frye (Viroqua) tech. fall over Jayden Price (Pardeeville) 15-0; Third: Ryan Hazzard (Edgerton) dec. Camden Staver (Evansville/Albany) 7-6; Second-place wrestleback: Price dec. Hazzard 11-5
120 — Title: Chandler Curtis (Lodi) dec. Devon Harbison (Beloit Turner) 8-3; Third: Tristen Gilbertson (Belmont) pinned Jordan Dolata (Adams Friendship) 3:40; Second-place wrestleback: Harbison pinned Gilbertson 1:45
126 — Title: Austin Scofield (EA) dec. Luke Kramer (PDC) 3-1; Third: Brady Schuh (Mon) dec. Justin Teague (BT) 12-6); Second-place wrestleback: Schuh dec. Kramer 3-2
132 — Title: Cale Anderson (Vir) dec. Matt Rogge (PDC) 4-1; Third: Gus Donovan (Richland Center) dec. Joe Quaglia (Bell) 9-4
138 — Title: Jessie Tijerina (Port) dec. Gavin Kingsley (Wisconsin Dells) 7-0; Third: Max Schmidt (RC) pinned Andres Beltran (BT) 5:01; Second-place wrestleback: Schmidt pinned Kingsley 1:23
145 — Title: Lowell Arnold (Port) dec. Warrick Wolf (RC) 6-2; Third Billy Dethloff (WD) dec. David Cushman (Whitewater) 9-3; Second-place wrestleback: Dethloff dec. Wolf 8-7
152 — Title: Tre’Veon Bivens (BT) dec. Carter Friend (Whit) 6-2; Third: Colton Nicolay (Lodi) dec. Aaron Dobbs (Vir) 11-5; Second-place wrestleback: Nicolay pinned Friend 2:40
160 — Title: Dean Neff (Jefferson) major dec. over Traeton Saint (PDC) 12-4; Third: Patrick Rielly (Mon) pinned Ricky Braunschweig (EA) 2:41; Second-place wrestleback: Saint dec. Rielly 6-2
170 — Title: Sawyer Helmbrecht (Lodi) pinned Bradyn Saint (PDC) 4:37; Third: Brad Goffnet (CC) dec. Roman Martinez (Maust) 5-1; Second-place wrestleback: Saint pinned Goffnet 1:53
182 — Title: Will Schaefer (Bel) dec. Alex Witt (Mon) 3-2; Third: Aaron Heine (Jeff) pinned Collin Roberts (EA) 5:02
195 — Title: Tyler Hannah (PDC) pinned Carson Lobdell (Dar) 1:17; Third: Drew Ries (BT) pinned Paul Nickelotti (Vir) 2:14; Second-place wrestleback: Ries pinned Lobdell 1:52
220 — Title: Colton Wall (PDC) dec. James Roche (Col) 7-3; Third: Trey Griinke (BT) pinned Jake Morris (RC) 4:58
285 — Title: Michael Douglas (Belm) dec. Troy Leibfried (CC) 3-1 (OT); Third: Reed Farrington (Edg) dec. Wyatt Ripp (Lodi) 3-1; Second-place wrestleback: Leibfried pinned Farrington 1:52
