PALMYRA — In his first three seasons at Palmyra-Eagle, Jake Pronschinske had never advanced to the state wrestling tournament, let alone the sectional meet.
But in his fourth and final try, the senior not only broke through to sectionals, but became the first Palmyra-Eagle wrestler since 2015 to advance to the state wrestling tournament.
“I just felt more motivated, I felt like I wasn’t getting anywhere,” said Pronschinske, who is 34-9 on the season. “This year I was much more physically and mentally invested.”
As a junior at regionals last season, Pronschinske was defeated in the regional final and then lost a second-place wrestleback. As a sophomore and freshman at regionals, Pronschinske failed to win a single match.
But this year was different.
At the Panthers’ WIAA Division 3 regional at Parkview this season, Pronschinske won with a pin 40 seconds into the 195-pound semifinal match. With a trip to his first-ever sectional on the line in the regional final, he found a pin 1:36 into the bout.
“It (advancing to sectionals) was definitely an accomplishment, I had never been there before,” Pronschinske said. “I felt like if I had made it this far I might as well go all the way.”
After finally getting over the regional hump, Pronschinske made the most of his first and last sectional meet. He picked up a pin in his first round-match, won with a 6-5 decision in the semifinals and earned a 2-0 decision in the championship match to punch his ticket to his first state meet.
“First off I was very proud,” Pronschinske said. “My whole family was there. It was pretty emotional.”
One of those family members was Jake’s brother John Pronschinske — who was the last Panther wrestler to qualify for the state meet four years ago in 2015.
“He was there helping me,” Pronschinske said. “He obviously knows a lot about wrestling.”
And now Pronschinske gets to follow in his brother’s footsteps — who was a two-time state qualifier — by wrestling at the Kohl Center in Madison in the WIAA Division 3 individaul state tournament.
Pronschinske said his goal is to place at the state meet.
No matter how the state meet goes — one thing is for sure — Pronschinske was able to get past his regional demons this season and carry on his brother’s legacy.
“I think it shows my character,” Pronschinske said. “It shows how hard it is also.”
Pronschinske will match up with the winner of Athens’ Connor Westfall and Aquinas’ Noah Degroot Friday afternoon in the WIAA Division 3 individual state tournament at the Kohl Center in Madison.
