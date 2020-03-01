MADISON — An all too-familiar-foe dealt Thomas Witkins an all-too-familiar result on Saturday in his sixth and final match at the WIAA Division 1 individual state wrestling tournament.
The Fort Atkinson junior lost a decision to Sauk Prairie senior 182-pounder Marcus Hankins and settled for a sixth-place finish Saturday at the tournament hosted in the Kohl Center. It was the fifth time in 13 months that Hankins beat Witkins including loss the Thursday night in the state quarterfinals.
“I felt like we had the match won in the second round, so that changes the way I look at the last match (on Saturday),” Fort Atkinson coach Ryan Gerber said. “In my opinion, this is going to come off bias: Usually, you have referees who don’t want to decide a match. A couple of bad calls piled up early and decided the match late. I don’t say that often, and I hate coaches that go to that, but I think there is legitimacy in that this time.”
Senior 220-pounder Mika Gutoski lost his wrestleback on Friday morning and was eliminated from contention. Gutoski was pinned in his preliminary match Thursday afternoon by eventual second-place finisher Skyler Gill-Howard of Greenfield.
In his wrestleback Friday, Gutoski took a 3-3 tie into the third period but found himself on the wrong side of a scramble and was defeated, 7-5, by Frederick Kyles (37-9) of Brookfield Central. It was the first time the Blackhawks had two wrestlers at state since 2016.
“To any of his no-nothing critics, he did not get gored this weekend,” Gerber said. “He draws a bracket that starts with the runner-up in the state of Wisconsin. Apply that to any other wrestler in the state of Wisconsin. If your first match is a guy who is going to be the runner up in the state, how do you think that’s going to go?
“In his second match, he got beat by two points. Do we feel bad that he didn’t do better? Yes. There are guys who went up there and look wide-eyed, scared and they get beat up. I’m impressed with his poise and resolve. I’m impressed with the way he fought.
“If Mika Gutoski finds his way on the podium as a second-year wrestler, he would go down as one of the all-time great stories in Fort Atkinson sports history.”
It was the fifth time in his career that Witkins lost a decision to Hankins. The most recent loss to Hankins came in the state quarterfinals when Hankins earned a 5-3 decision. His loss to Hankins came after losing by technical fall in his first Saturday match.
To get into a Saturday match, Witkins had to pick up a pair of wins on Friday.
Witkins earned an 8-4 decision in the first match and got an escape early in the third period to take the lead before finishing off a 1-0 decision against Mukwonago senior Maximus Berrios in his WIAA Division 1 individual state wrestleback at the Kohl Center in Madison on Friday.
“We talk about needing to get a guy in the state tournament every year,” Gerber said. “That’s important, but if we want to take the next step as a program, we need to be getting a guy on the podium. That’s big for him and as a junior doing it, it’s big because other people can see it and know that a Fort kid can do it if we’re resolute in our technique and stick to what we have to do.”
Ironically, Witkins wasn’t perfect in technique against Berrios. His hips rode up on the back of Berrios, but it was a position he was familiar with.
“It’s a feeling when you know you’re up on a guy, it’s just a feeling that you’re in bad position,” Wiktins said. “I’m not going to say it’s a good position to be in, but I’m comfortable being there because if I get high, I can break them down and flick their wrists out from under their quad pod.”
While Gerber praised the work ethic and coachability of Gutoski and Witkins, the proudest moment for the Fort Atkinson program came when both Gutoski and Witkins were locked in matches simultaneously on Friday morning.
“Having two guys wrestling at the same time on the Kohl Center floor is as exciting as it gets,” Gerber said. “We had a big group of high school kids that came to watch. They weren’t just watching one kid, they were watching multiple. That’s important from a program standpoint and it’s important for our younger kids to see and realize that if they commit to technique and putting the time in, they can get to that level too.”
