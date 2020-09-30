PEWAUKEE — It was a dark and stormy day Wednesday. An embodiment of what the Fort Atkinson girls golf team had to endure this season.
The Blackhawks lost Natalie Kammer during the season after the junior was diagnosed with Chronic Thromboembolic Pulmonary Hypertension (CTEPH) — a rare lung condition.
Just over a week later, the golf team thought its season was lost when it was announced on Sept. 21 Fort Atkinson High School would be going virtual for the next two weeks and no sporting events would take place during that span. The golf team’s regional was set nine days later on Sept. 30.
But the Blackhawks got a special waiver to play at their regional Wednesday. And there was a moment of light.
“I’m checking in with Eden (Portugal), we’re on hole No. 10,” Fort head coach Joe Leibman said
“How are things going?” Leibman asked.
“Did you see me almost slip a little while ago?” the senior golfer responded.
“My foot is all muddy because I caught myself, but I almost fell right on my butt.”
After a good drive from Portugal, the pair walked up the fairway together on the 10th hole.
“We’re walking and all of sudden, next thing you know, it was just 20 seconds after she talked about almost slipping, her feet go completely out of under her,” Leibman said. “She goes flat on her back, her club goes go flying and she’s just laying there laughing.
“She gets herself up, she has no dry towels, she’s completely soaked and covered in mud. She hits it on the green and nails a 20-foot putt for birdie. Probably the second birdie of her life and she’s covered in mud, red-faced and blushing from embarrassment.”
If the cold and damp weather was an embodiment of what was thrown at the Fort Atkinson girls golf team this season, the way Portugal got back up from her fall and sunk a birdie was an embodiment of how the Blackhawks responded to adversity.
The Fort Atkinson girls golf team finished eighth at a WIAA Division 1 regional Wednesday at Naga-Waukee War Memorial Golf Course in Pewaukee.
Kammer — the Blackhawks No. 1 golfer — gave the regional a shot despite her diagnosis. The junior was hooked up to an oxygen compressor to help, but had to bow out after four holes.
Without its top golfer, Fort Atkinson finished the eight-team regional with 474 strokes. Kettle Moraine finished first with 334.
“I would sum it up as wet and cold,” Leibman said. “It was tough. It was kind of the theme for the entire year, one challenge after another... They were hurt by Natalie having to drop out.
“The girls battled all the adversity and had one challenge after another and kept moving forward. You always have team bonding every year, no matter what, but it was a special type of feel this year.”
Taylor Dressler led the Blackhawks golfing out of the No. 4 spot with a 110. She scored a 54 on the front nine and a 56 on the back.
The senior embraced the wet weather at the regional.
“I think she got better as the weather got worst,” Leibman said. “And she even admitted, ‘I love this stuff.’”
Sophomore Rachel Edwards recorded a 117 as she shot a 60 on the front and a 57 on the back. Senior Brooke Leibman carded a 120 with a 61 on the front and a 59 on the back. Portugal rounded out the lineup with a 127.
The results did not matter much Wednesday. The Blackhawks got to play postseason golf when just over a week ago it looked like the season was over.
“I can’t thank (Fort Atkinson Athletic Director) Steve Mahoney and all he did to help, not only Natalie’s sitaution, getting her that cart to play, but just to get our team to able to play for regionals,” Leibman said.
“That was stripped from us and reinstated largely with the efforts of Steve,” Leibman added.
Leibman also thanked the community and the competing schools that supported the team this season its on going challenges.
But there may be something the Fort Atkinson head coach is even more thankful for, his girls.
“I’m very proud to have been their coach this year,” Leibman said. “They taught me a lot about life.”
Especially Kammer.
“She played her heart out. She fought,” Leibman said.
Just like how the team did all season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.