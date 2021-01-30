MUKWONAGO — Fort Atkinson sent five off to sectionals and finished third overall at a WIAA Division 1 wrestling regional Saturday afternoon at Mukwonago High School.

The Blackhawks had three regional champions on the day — Eli Koehler at 182 pounds, Jacob Horvatin at 220 pounds and Dorian Burhans at 285 pounds. 

Aiden Worden (152) and Thomas Witkins (195) both advanced to sectionals via second-place finishes. 

Host Mukwonago won the regional title with 291 points. Milton was the runner-up with 195 points, while Fort Atkinson came in third with 154 points. 

In the 152-pound title bout, it was Milton's Aeoden Sinclair overpowering Worden with a fall 1 minute, 9 seconds into the final. Worden advanced to the sectional without needing a second-place wrestleback. 

Koehler helped the Blackhawks turn the tables on their Badger South rivals as the 182-pounder won the championship match with a second-period pin against Milton's Quinn Williams. 

The win moved Koehler to 9-0 overall on the season. 

In the next final at 195 pounds, Mukwonago's Jacob McGillivray gave Witkins his first defeat of the season with an 11-6 decision. Like Worden, Witkins did not need a second-place wrestleback to advance to sectionals. 

Horvatin joined Koehler in the 9-0 club when he won the regional title at 220 pounds with a first-period pin (1:55) against Janesville Craig's Braeden Hopkins. 

The regional ended with one of the best finals and a Blackhawk win.

At 285 pounds, Burhans (8-0) topped Janesville Craig's Brady Schenk with a 2-1 decision. 

Fort Atkinson's five wrestlers will be back in Mukwonago in a WIAA Division 1 sectional on Saturday. 

